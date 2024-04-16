Massive Wild Snake Scares Guests, Takes Over Area at Disney World

Beware! A wild animal was spotted inside Walt Disney World Resort, and it wasn’t even at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Bears, snakes, alligators, raccoons, ducks, and much more have been spotted roaming around Walt Disney World. Disney World Resort has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and though there are expectations that you’ll see some wild animals on the African Savana on Kilimanjaro Safaris, it can be a bit jarring to see them other places.

Each Disney World park offers something different. Magic Kingdom is known for iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, “”it’s a small world”,” Haunted Mansion, and many more classic attractions. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can explore different lands, such as Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, or head over to Toy Story Land to become a toy, thanks to Woody and the gang.

EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are exciting Disney World parks. Disney’s Animal Kingdom allows guests to learn about the planet and different animals. EPCOT is all about the future, nature, culture, and much more. EPCOT has quickly become one of the most popular Disney World parks.

With thousands of guests heading into the parks daily to see attractions, shows, and characters, Disney World guests often forget about the wild animals that might be joining them. Buzz Bradley tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he came across a large snake in EPCOT.

This snake is located right outside Ratatouille, he must be hungry. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WBlN1oPDPn — Buzz Bradley 🌐 (@DisneyOnParade) April 14, 2024

As for snakes, Walt Disney World Resort takes extensive measures to ensure the safety of its guests, which includes managing and controlling the presence of potentially dangerous wildlife such as snakes. While it’s not common to encounter snakes within the parks, Florida is home to a variety of snake species, some of which could potentially find their way onto Disney property.

If a snake is spotted within the parks, Disney Cast Members will promptly respond and safely relocate the snake to a more suitable habitat. Although wild animal sightings, including snakes, are rare at Disney World, the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation and guest safety ensures that any encounters are handled with care.

Last year, Disney closed a portion of Magic Kingdom due to a bear roaming inside the park. The bear was relocated to a safe location, and the area was reopened when it was deemed safe for guests to visit.

Have you ever seen a wild animal roaming around Disney Parks?