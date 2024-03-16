RARE Wild Animal Spotted Just Feet From Disney World Guests

Outside of squirrels and birds, it’s not often that you’ll see a wild animal running loose inside of Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, it does happen from time to time.

While Walt Disney World is known for its magical experiences, it’s not immune to occasional encounters with wildlife due to its expansive, natural surroundings. Despite extensive efforts to maintain a safe environment, occasional incidents occur, reminding visitors of the presence of wildlife in Florida’s ecosystems. One notable incident involved an encounter with an alligator in 2016 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, tragically resulting in the death of a young child. This incident prompted Disney to reinforce safety measures and erect barriers to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Additionally, Walt Disney World Resort occasionally deals with wildlife incidents involving smaller animals like birds and reptiles. Visitors may encounter creatures such as snakes, turtles, and various species of birds throughout the resort’s parks and wilderness areas. While these encounters are typically harmless, Disney World Cast Members are trained to respond swiftly and appropriately to ensure the safety of guests and animals alike.

While we’ve covered numerous stories of Disney World guests spotting snakes and alligators inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s not very often that you’ll see an armadillo. However, that’s exactly what @magicwithshana was able to record on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the armadillo is just making its way across the sidewalk at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort.

