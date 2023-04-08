Snake Slithers Inside Disney World Attraction, Terrifies Guests

Imagine you’re just trying to enjoy your day at Walt Disney World Resort and then, all of a sudden, a snake slithers right past you while enjoying your favorite attraction.

It is no secret that Disney Park Guests and Cast Members alike have reported sightings of both alligators and snakes from time to time at different spots at Walt Disney World, including at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and not just in the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

The reality of operating a theme park in the swamplands of Central Florida means that wildlife can’t be controlled, and this is obviously something that Disney has dealt with since its opening back in 1971. Just this past year, for example, a Disney Cast Member went viral at Magic Kingdom Park as a video showed them wrangling a snake at the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Now, another video involving a snake at Walt Disney World Resort has gone viral.

Theme Park Express (@themeparkexpressyt) recently shared a video on TikTok that has since received more than 220,000 views and hundreds of comments.

As you can see in the video, the user shares that they were just chilling in the lazy river at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park when a snake decided to drop into the attraction. The snake can be seen swimming in the water and attempting to get out. The Disney World Guest shared in the comments that a Cast Member came and helped the snake get to safety.

Of course, every incident involving wildlife at Disney World certainly hasn’t gone as planned. In 2016, Disney was sued by a family when an elderly woman was allegedly struck by a snake that fell from a tree, leading to a fatal heart attack. Her grandson was reportedly bitten by the snake.

In a more cheerful incident, back in 2021, a wild snake was observed entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Quite recently, a 10-foot snake was noticed by a Disney Cast Member who reported seeing it move undetected through a line of over 200 Disney Park Guests.

If you spot a snake or alligator while at Walt Disney World Resort, please stay away from the wildlife. If it’s inside at Disney Park, make sure to let your nearest Cast Member know, and they’ll work to ensure that the animal is safely removed.

Have you ever spotted wildlife like a snake or crocodile while inside Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!