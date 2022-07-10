Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Suffers Major Malfunction

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios showcases mind-blowing practical effects and awe-inspiring stunt performers! Actors take on Harrison Ford’s iconic Indiana Jones to show off the movie magic used in films such as Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

However, a recent performance of the iconic show at Walt Disney World Resort didn’t go quite as planned. @disneyparksdiy shared a video from the show’s most famous scene, where Indy is running away from a massive boulder:

One thing is missing from the legendary scene… the boulder!

Indiana Jones runs down the set’s ramp, looking behind him to see how long he has to run before the boulder crushes him. But he quickly realizes that there’s no boulder after all!

Though the TikTok doesn’t show what happens later, a Cast Member starts walking towards the set as Indy realizes the mistake.

@RussJr25 commented on the video that he’d witnessed something similar and the Cast Members took it in stride:

Quick thinking by those Cast Members preserved the magic of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular for hundreds of Guests!

More on Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

If you’re lucky, you might join Indy as the star of the show at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, next to Echo Lake at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! From Disney:

Cheer as Indy and Marion perform incredible stunts with explosive special effects—and learn the secrets behind the magic. An Action-Packed Show

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequence.

Have you ever seen a Disney Park performance go wrong? Let us know in the comments.

