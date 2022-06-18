Fans Comment on Dated Disney Attraction In Desperate Need of an Update

Walt Disney World is home to timeless classic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and so many more that bring joy to the young and fill the young at heart with nostalgia.

While these attractions have undergone some changes through the years, some Guests are commenting on a long-overdue update to a popular attraction.

User u/MovieFanZ5026 took to Reddit to share his opinion on how Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, needs some changes to be made to the show. He comments that the show has been going on for too long and that he would love to see a dark ride like the one at Disneyland, but maybe with a different storyline or a ride that takes Guests through various scenes from the movies in a dark ride setting.

Disney Fans were quick to share their responses, like u/SUPRA239, who commented they’d prefer to see an updated show instead. They comment that it is already a great show that draws big crowds and has a strong nostalgia factor for many Guests and suggest adding new scenes and updated technology to make the show even more exciting.

Redditor u/zombee310 commented that he agrees with the original poster but doesn’t think that Disney would create a new theming inspired by The Temple of Doom (1984) or The Last Crusade (1989) and that no one would like a Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) theming, but that the upcoming 5th part of Indiana Jones’ story could set up an exciting change for the show or a new attraction.

While these opinions state valid and viable alternatives to update this popular show, Disney has no official plans to modify it in the near future, less so change it for a themed ride. However, this can always change, as Disney Parks are constantly reinventing themselves, looking for innovative and exciting experiences to add to Guests’ enjoyment when visiting the Parks.

More on Indiana Jones at Disney Parks

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show opened in 1989 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been a fan favorite ever since.

The official Walt Disney World site describes this spectacular show as follows:

Cheer as Indy and Marion perform incredible stunts with explosive special effects—and learn the secrets behind the magic. An Action-Packed Show

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

One of the most popular rides at Disneyland is also Indiana Jones-themed. Indiana Jones Adventure is a fast-paced, thrilling ride in search of Indiana Jones as he explores the rumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Guests must confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.

The Disneyland attraction is also home to a popular yet rarely seen character living in the Park.

What do you think of Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular? Do you think the show needs an update? Let us know in the comments below!