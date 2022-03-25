Universal Dominates Disney’s Indiana Jones Show With Jurassic Park Spectacular

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! show has been a fan favorite for over 30 years at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The official Walt Disney World site describes it as follows:

Cheer as Indy and Marion perform incredible stunts with explosive special effects—and learn the secrets behind the magic. An Action-Packed Show

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences. Related: VIDEO: Indiana Jones Crushed In Disney Stunt Show Accident

The action-packed live experience has proven itself hard to match by other Parks, but has this show finally found a worthy competitor?

In 2019, Universal Studios helped create Jurassic World: Live Tour, a live theatrical experience that takes place in the Jurassic World franchise. Though this show might not have the exact same format as Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!, the practical effects used to bring this storyline and its dinosaurs to life make it an interesting competitor.

This live experience will resume its tour through America on September 2022 and has dates announced until April 2023, giving fans of all ages plenty of chances to see Jurassic World’s dinosaurs up close.

The Jurassic World: Live Tour official site describes the experience as follows:

JURASSIC WORLD COMES TO LIFE IN AN ACTION-PACKED, LIVE ARENA SHOW!

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES…

Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! IMAGINE YOUR FAMILY FACE TO FACE WITH DINOSAURS!

This exclusive, environmental seating section on the arena floor puts you and your family in the middle of the adrenaline-pumping adventure! Look for Premium Floor Seats on your ticket purchase page and get your tickets today!

It is interesting to see Universal working on shows and exhibitions of this kind, as it allows its audience and visitors to experience part of what can be seen at the Parks, especially they can’t visit them for whatever reason.

Disney has also worked on producing live entertainment, including Broadway musicals and Disney on Ice, again, allowing their audience to experience a little bit of Disney magic if, for whatever reason, they can’t travel to the Parks.

Would you or your family go to a Jurassic World: Live Tour show? Let us know in the comments!

