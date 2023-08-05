Guests Shocked to Find Wild Animal Roaming Magic Kingdom

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is one of the crown jewels of the theme Park, maybe the most iconic aspect of the strangely controversial property. Guests go there expecting to have an (understandably) magical time, but it is unlikely that anyone expected to encounter a wild animal living there.

To be fair, there is plenty of wildlife in the form of pigeons, squirrels, and whatever Goofy truly is. But while those are a normal part of the Magic Kingdom, a recent Guest saw an actual otter living in the waters there.

Not only that, but individuals claiming to be Cast Members at Disney World say the otter actually has a name and lives there year-round.

Related: Wild Bear Spotted at Walt Disney World Hotel

Several days ago, TikTok user lena.rose41 was visiting the Magic Kingdom with her partner and spotted the otter; she managed to capture the animal on camera, not to mention her girlfriend, who appeared to have been driven to happy tears at the site of the otter.

While Disney World has no official stance on an otter who may or may not live in the waterways of the Magic Kingdom, the official Disney Parks TikTok account did comment, “We support your feels” on the post, at least tacitly acknowledging that there is a web-footed aquatic mammal living its best life down there.

A TikTok user who said they were a Cast Member commented, “Her name is Bubbles,” one person wrote. As a Magic Kingdom Jungle Cruise skipper, we see her backstage in our river all the time. She has pups too! 🥰💖.”

Similarly, another individual commented, “Oh look it’s Bubbles! She hasn’t been relocated yet because she has babies and they’re waiting till they’re bigger to move them all.”

That’s at least more consideration than a certain bear who showed up at Disney World got.

Related: Elon Musk Launches Rocket Over Disney’s Magic Kingdom

At the very least, there seems to be a clear and consistent agreement that this particular wild animal of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is named Bubbles and that there are likely some juvenile otters swimming around there too.

Maybe Disney should start marketing Bubbles the Otter to get some of those slow ticket sales up.

Have you ever seen Bubbles the otter at the Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below!