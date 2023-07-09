Bear Relocated After Encounter With Walt Disney World Guest

There are dozens of Character encounters at Walt Disney World Resort. Meet your favorite Disney Princess in Magic Kingdom Park or EPCOT, go on a safari with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or encounter friends and foes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

While Guests can expect to encounter friendly animals like Goofy and Donald Duck at the Disney Parks, Walt Disney World Resort visitors were shocked to discover a distant relative of Winnie the Pooh during a recent trip.

Reddit user u/bucketboy12 shared that they witnessed a black bear running around the bridge that connects Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort hotels. They informed a nearby Disney Cast Member, who escalated the issue to local wildlife officials.

“The bear was caught and relocated safely,” the Disney Resort Guest reported.

While Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, it’s still located in swampy Central Florida. This means Guests will likely encounter all kinds of wildlife, from pesky mosquitos to gargantuan alligators!

Officials relocate hundreds of alligators from Disney property annually, but black bears are less common visitors. Black bears are incredibly docile and rarely attack humans despite their size and reputation. They forage for sustenance, mainly eating vegetation and wild berries. Keep all food locked away when in black bear territory, including while camping at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds.

Have you encountered wildlife at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.