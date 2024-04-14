Home » Featured

After Opening in 1971, Disney World Announces Complete Theme Park Overhaul

Posted on by Brittni Ward
A dramatic evening view of a rugged, colorful mountain landscape under a twilight sky, illuminated with vibrant red and purple lighting that heightens the sense of a wild, untamed Disney frontier.

Credit: Disney

Disney World may be seeing massive changes happening at the parks.

Disney World Resort is a magical destination that captures the hearts and imaginations of millions of guests every year. Walt Disney World is home to four parks: EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom.

A family of four looks at their phone while visiting Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.
Credit: Disney

Among its four iconic theme parks, Magic Kingdom stands out as the most popular Disney experience. Magic Kingdom is known for where dreams come to life in a world of enchantment and wonder.

Guests heading to Magic Kingdom can spot Cinderella Castle, iconic attractions, and fan-favorite characters. Magic Kingdom is home to several different lands, including Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, and many more.

Tomorrowland - Disney World
Credit: Disney Parks

One of the most beloved lands within Magic Kingdom is Frontierland. Stepping into Frontierland is like entering the wild and adventurous heart of America’s frontier. Here, guests can embark on thrilling journeys and immersive experiences that transport them to another time and place.

One of the crown jewels of Frontierland for more than three decades was the iconic Splash Mountain. Sadly, this attraction closed its doors forever to be rebranded with an all-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear are now going to be replaced with Princesses Tiana and her friends.

Tiana looking stunned with a update sign at Magic Kingdom for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Another massively popular Frontierland attraction is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. This attraction offers high-speed thrills aboard a runaway mine train. Guests zoom through the rugged wilderness of the Old West, navigating twists, turns, and unexpected surprises along the way. No visit to Frontierland would be complete without a trip to the Country Bear Jamboree. While this attraction is also closed due to updates coming and new songs, this popular attraction will reopen in the Summer of 2024.

Recently, Disney announced a multitude of experiences coming to Frontierland in the near future. First, Critter Co-Op will take the place of where Briar Patch Gift Shop once was. In addition, Tiana’s General Store will be opening, which will mark even more changes coming to the beloved land.

Big Al at Country Bear Hall
Credit: Disney (Edited by Inside the Magic)

Rumors of “Beyond Big Thunder” leave fans wondering if a Radiator Springs Cars Land, Coco, or another Toy Story attraction may be coming to Frontierland. While these rumors have not been confirmed by Disney, it leaves guests wondering what will come next to Magic Kingdom.

What are your thoughts on the new attractions coming to Magic Kingdom?

Brittni Ward

