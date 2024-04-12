Paperwork Filed! Disney World’s Iconic Cinderella Castle Targeted

Construction permits have been filed for, perhaps, the most iconic theme park landmark in the world: Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cinderella Castle, an iconic landmark within Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, stands as a testament to the Disney park’s enchanting allure and timeless charm. Constructed in 1971, the castle serves as the focal point of Fantasyland, captivating visitors with its majestic spires, shimmering turrets, and intricate architectural details inspired by European castles of yore. Standing at an impressive height of 189 feet, the castle not only serves as a visual centerpiece but also hosts various entertainment experiences and serves as a backdrop for the park’s renowned fireworks displays.

According to paperwork with Orange County in the state of Florida, Walt Disney World Resort filed a notice of commencement for “general conditions” at Cinderella Castle. Duffy & Lee Company has been pegged as the contractor for the project. The permit was filed on April 2, 2024, and will expire on August 1, 2025.

As far as what Disney World guests can expect, the permit doesn’t exactly indicate what work will be coming to the beloved landmark. In construction, “general conditions” typically refer to operations and procedures that are indirectly linked to construction but are “essential for successfully executing the project.” This means that this permit could potentially be a “behind-the-scenes” improvement, but it also means that this could be the foundational step in other construction jobs set to come to Cinderella Castle in the future.

Over the years, Disney World has undertaken several notable updates and refurbishments to enhance the enchanting allure of Cinderella Castle, ensuring it remains a timeless symbol of magic and fantasy. One significant aspect of these updates has been the periodic repainting of the castle’s exterior, which serves to maintain its vibrant appearance and preserve its iconic charm.

In 1996, Disney World embarked on a comprehensive refurbishment project for Cinderella Castle, which included repainting the exterior in a striking color scheme featuring various shades of gray, blue, and gold. This refurbishment not only refreshed the castle’s appearance but also introduced subtle enhancements to its architectural details, ensuring that it continued to captivate visitors with its regal splendor. This same year, Disney World commemorated its 25th birthday by transforming the castle into a pink birthday cake. The overlay was introduced on October 1, 1996, and lasted until January 31, 1998.

Another notable update occurred in 2005 when Cinderella Castle received a makeover to commemorate Disneyland’s 50th anniversary. As part of this celebration, the castle was adorned with shimmering gold accents, intricate detailing, and dazzling decorations, transforming it into a breathtaking centerpiece for the park’s festivities. This renovation not only highlighted the castle’s timeless elegance but also showcased Disney’s commitment to creating magical experiences for guests of all ages.

In the last few years, Disney World transformed the castle to showcase a “rose pink” paint scheme as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. While the celebration has since ended, the landmark still holds the same paint scheme. While some believe that this filed construction project could be the first step into transforming Cinderella Castle away from the rose pink color and back to its traditional royal blue and white, this hasn’t been confirmed by Disney.

Beyond its exterior grandeur, the Cinderella Castle holds a special place in the hearts of Disney enthusiasts worldwide. Its interior houses the Cinderella’s Royal Table restaurant, allowing guests to dine in regal splendor amidst medieval-themed decor and occasional visits from beloved Disney princesses. Additionally, the castle’s lower levels feature immersive experiences such as Cinderella’s Royal Table, where visitors can embark on interactive journeys through the tale of Cinderella, further cementing the castle’s status as a beloved symbol of magic and fantasy within the realm of Disney.

The most noted attraction to take place at the Magic Kingdom castle happens every night at the park’s closing: Happily Ever After. Launched in 2017, this nighttime extravaganza illuminates the skies above Cinderella Castle with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics, synchronized to an enchanting soundtrack featuring beloved Disney songs and iconic moments from classic and contemporary films. As bursts of color paint the night sky, guests are immersed in an emotional journey celebrating the power of love, friendship, and dreams.

The show takes place nightly at Magic Kingdom. From now through April 20, it starts at 8:45 p.m. Beginning April 21, the nighttime spectacular will move to 9:00 p.m. and then to 9:20 p.m. beginning May 12. For the most up-to-date information on the show, please visit Disney’s official website.

What do you think Disney might be planning to do to Cinderella Castle? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!