Highly-Anticipated ‘Batman’ Sequel Hits Major Speed Bump

After years of anticipation, it’s beginning to look like the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) has hit a significant production snag.

The Batman was a massive hit, earning over $770 million and multiple Academy Award nominations. This was not only because of exceptional direction and writing from Matt Reeves but also because of the exceptional cast, which includes Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Selea Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin).

It’s safe to assume that fans of the Caped Crusader can’t wait for The Batman Part II to come to theaters on October 3, 2025. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated sequel has been delayed almost an entire year to October 2, 2026. This is because there isn’t a completed script due to studios refusing to make a fair deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during the dual strikes.

Naturally, this has raised many questions for fans, one of which is how this will affect the introduction of James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Fortunately, the answer is it really won’t. In fact, this delay may be a good thing for the SUPERMAN (2025) director.

‘The Batman Part II’ Delay Will Have No Effect on James Gunn’s DCU

While delaying Matt Reeves’ next Batman film may be upsetting to some fans, this is actually a good thing for the new DCU under James Gunn. Now, SUPERMAN will be sandwiched by Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) and The Batman Part II, giving the Man of Steel 2025 all by himself.

This will also give the film’s cast, which includes David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), plenty of room to shine without needing to be compared to two critically acclaimed franchises. Now, Gunn and Safran only have to worry about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you want to see in The Batman Part II? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!