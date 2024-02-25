‘Joker 2’ is Setting Itself Up For Box Office Failure

Despite the success of its predecessor and the hype surrounding the film, it truly looks like Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) is setting itself up for financial failure.

The Joker has become one of the most beloved antagonists in all of fiction. Batman’s most famous villain in his rogues gallery, multiple versions of the character have earned critical acclaim for their actors, including Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (2008), Jack Nicholson in the Tim Burton film, and Mark Hamill in the animated series.

The most successful film starring the Clown Prince of Crime is the aptly titled Joker (2019), earning over $1 billion to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made. Naturally, fans expect to see that same success again for its upcoming sequel, but they may be in for a rude awakening.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is Over Three Times as Expensive as the First Film

Joker was a massive success the year it came out, breaking the billion-dollar mark despite only having a budget of $60 million. However, its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is unlikely to break the same financial records.

For one, the sequel’s budget is massive, coming in at around $200 million. That’s more than three times the money paid for the first movie. Of that money, $20 million went to Joaquin Phoenix to reprise his Academy Award-winning role, and $12 million went to Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn.

Also, Joker: Folie à Deux will be very different from its predecessor. Instead of the same grimy style from the first film, director Todd Phillips has instead made a musical with some seemingly high-concept moments (according to images shared on his Instagram account). With comic book movie fans being more critical than ever, will they actually accept these changes?

Time will tell whether Folie à Deux is a hit or a flop. However, it cannot be denied that there is an immense wall to climb regarding this film’s pathway to success.

