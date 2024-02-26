‘Superman: Legacy’ Star Gives Exciting Update

On a recent red carpet, a Superman: Legacy (2025) star gave an exciting update about the highly anticipated debut of James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

While appearing on the red carpet for the SAG Awards, Rachel Brosnahan was asked about her preparation for playing Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. While discussing her process, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress reacted excitedly to Superman’s iconic costume.

“I’m talking to some journalists, I’m reading a lot of comics — so many I hadn’t read before. It’s been really fun to dig into this universe. We were just out in Atlanta, and we did our first table read. I got to see the suit, and I was blown away, so I hope that the fans are as well.”

Regarding visuals, the suit is arguably the most important part of the film. Not only does it need to stand out from others who have previously played Superman, Like Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, and Tom Welling, but it still needs to remain accurate to the original vision. Fortunately, it seems like Gunn and his team are nailing this.

Brosnahan also had positive things to say about the cast and script, saying in an interview with Variety, “It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there are a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It’s also a great group. You can’t ask for more than that when doing something like this.”

What We Already Know About ‘Superman: Legacy’

Set to come out in 2025, Superman: Legacy will be the first film in director James Gunn’s new interpretation of the DCU. Alongside Rachel Brosnahan, the film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

As for everything else, Gunn and the teams at DC Studios and Warner Bros. have successfully kept things under wraps. However, a recent post from one of the actors may have spoiled the plot for hardcore DC Comics fans.

