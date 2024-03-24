‘Ghostbusters’ TV Series Set for Netflix Gets Update From ‘Frozen Empire’ Director

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) is finally out in theaters, and though it has opened to mixed to negative reviews, the future is still looking bright for the long-running franchise, as it has already been confirmed that several exciting new projects are in the works.

Next week will see the arrival of the first issue in a four-part comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) from Dark Horse Comics. It follows Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) as they relocate from Summerville, Oklahoma to Manhattan, New York City, taking place between Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and the new film.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Cinematic Universe Will Include New Sequels, TV Shows, and More

But there are two other projects that have gone pretty quiet since they were announced on Ghostbusters Day (June 8) in 2022. One is a Ghostbusters animated movie and the other is a Ghostbusters animated series. Now, the latter has finally been given an update by Frozen Empire director/writer Gil Kenan.

Speaking to A Trip to the Movies while promoting the new sequel, which is the fourth canon film in the series (fifth when you count the 2016 reboot), Kenan was asked if there’s any update on the animated series, which is set to stream on Netflix. Here’s what he said:

“I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It’s in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it’s a great time to be a Ghostbuster.”

The Ghostbusters animated series will see Kenan and Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/writer Jason Reitman, who co-writes and co-directs Frozen Empire, return as executive producers.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ TV Series Geared Towards Adults Explained

Kenan and Reitman have previously described the project as being “the next generation of Ghostbusters animated television” set during “an unexplored era and decade of Ghostbusters canon” that tells “the untold story of Ghostbusters, while reaching into the future, with characters you’ve met, going to places you’ve never been.”

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ TV Series Gets Imminent Release Date Ahead of ‘Frozen Empire’

The untitled Ghostbusters animated series will be the third animated series in the franchise, following The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991) and Extreme Ghostbusters (1997).

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’: Louis Tully’s Return Explained

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

The film is now showing in theaters worldwide.

The Future of Ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters continues to grow. Frozen Empire will be followed by the comic book series Ghostbusters: Back in Town. The Ghostbusters animated movie will stream on Netflix in the near future. Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan has also hinted at theatrical sequels beyond Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters is also expected to return to Universal Studios for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, having last appeared for the event at Hollywood and Orlando in 2019. Orlando previously hosted Ghostbusters Spooktacular (1990 – 1996), Extreme Ghostbusters: The Great Fight Way (2002 – 2005), and StreetBusters (1991 – 1993).

There are plenty of Ghostbusters video games to enjoy, too, from Spirits Unleashed to the virtual reality (VR) experience Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023). Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009) also remains popular among fans.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 film, which, in celebration, is returning to theaters in front of a live orchestra.

Are you excited about the Ghostbusters animated series? Have you seen Frozen Empire yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!