‘Ghostbusters’ Finally Replaces Beloved Legacy Character in ‘Frozen Empire’

Ghostbusters has replaced the beloved Egon Spengler with a new character in the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). But is it the right thing to do?

Empire magazine continues to unleash major reveals from its exclusive Frozen Empire preview. Last week, we learned that the Ghostbusters’ former secretary, Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), who only had a brief cameo in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), will finally be suiting up as one of the paranormal eliminators for the first time on the big screen.

Janine joins fellow legacy characters Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and the Afterlife crew, Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Podcast (Logan Kim), Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd).

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Gets New Trailer, Puts ‘Frozen Empire’ to Shame

Seeing Janine step up to make the original Ghostbusting gang whole again will put a smile on many faces. While no one can ever replace Egon Spengler, who was killed off in Afterlife as a way to (tastefully) write the late Harold Ramis out of the film series, given the fact Janine is also a beloved legacy character, she’s more than worthy of being a stand-in of sorts.

However, the new film seems eager to replace Egon Spengler outside his Ghostbusting duties. According to Annie Potts in her interview with Empire, “it’s all hands on deck” for the Ghostbusters, which explains why there are many characters, Ghostbusters both old and new, preparing to take on the new villain Garraka, who plunges New York City into a new Ice Age.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Breakdown

This also explains why there’s a new scientist stationed in the iconic Firehouse’s laboratory, as revealed in an image shared by Empire, which shows British comedian James Acaster’s Lars Pinfield, who’s been brought in to develop some helpful technology for the Ghostbusters now that the Firehouse doors are open for business again, tinkering with what appears to be a new weapon while Lucky, Trevor, Podcast, and Ray look on.

“James [Acaster] is not playing a Spengler, but he really falls in line with the Egon Spengler ‘type,'” Jason Reitman, co-writer and co-producer of Frozen Empire (and co-writer director of Afterlife), tells Empire.

Related: All 4 ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

But do we need an “Egon Spengler type”? Didn’t we close the door on the beloved character in Afterlife, which, in its entirety, is a tribute to both the character and the late actor?

Acaster’s character might not be a Ghostbuster (although it’s possible he’ll suit up at some point in the film), but giving him the role of the Firehouse’s scientist feels unnecessary. And having him continue Spengler’s legacy — even if it’s just in terms of style (the specs and swirly blonde hair have deliberate Real Ghostbusters-Egon vibes) — feels redundant when the new films are already focused on the deceased Ghostbusters’ daughter and grandchildren.

When is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire out in theaters?

Frozen Empire will now be released on March 22, 2024. The first issue in a tie-in comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town, which bridges the gap between Afterlife and the upcoming film, will be released on March 27, 2024.

Check out the original trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Related: All 4 ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), and James Acaster (Lars Pinfield).

The film also stars Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

Do you think Ghostbusters needs to replace Egon Spengler with another scientist-type? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!