‘Frozen Empire’ Now Releasing Before ‘Ghostbusters’ Series, Which May Leave Fans Confused

Sony Pictures has moved the release date for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) forward. It will now hit theaters on March 22, 2024, and not March 29 as previously scheduled.

Per Deadline, the rescheduling allows the film to benefit from another week of spring break. However, fans hoping to check out the upcoming comic book series Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) before watching the sequel on opening night will be disappointed.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Gets New Trailer, Puts ‘Frozen Empire’ to Shame

The four-part series from Dark Horse Comics bridges the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Frozen Empire by explaining why the Spengler family — Phoebe (McKenna Grace), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and mother Callie (Carrie Coon), along with Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) — have relocated from Summerville, Oklahoma to New York City in the interim.

While not essential reading, as the film may offer an explanation in some shape or form anyway, Back in Town was supposed to precede the arrival of the new film as the first issue is set for release on March 27.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Finally Unmasks Its Brand-New Main Villain

That said, not everyone will rush to theaters to see Frozen Empire during its opening week, giving them plenty of time to catch up on any off-screen events that have transpired between both films.

This isn’t the first time the release date for the new Ghostbusters movie has been changed, though, as it was initially set for release on December 20, 2023. But at least now we’ll get to see the film a week earlier than expected, which is in no way a bad thing.

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Breakdown

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

The film will now be released on March 22, 2024.

Back in Town #1 will be released on March 27, 2024. Issue #2 goes on sale on April 24.

Are you excited about Frozen Empire? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!