Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Series ‘Back in Town’ Reveals Second Teaser

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) is the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and it will be hitting theaters next March. But first, we’ll be getting a series that bridges the gap between both films, and now, we have another teaser.

Ghostbusters is no stranger to comic books. IDW Publishing held the rights for 10 years, churning out stories that saw the titular paranormal investigators and eliminators team up with characters from the extended franchise, such as the Extreme Ghostbusters and even the female team from the 2016 reboot.

Unfortunately, the series ended before it got the chance to welcome the Afterlife ensemble – Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and Podcast (Logan Kim).

Dark Horse Comics has officially taken over publishing rights to the comics, and their first mark on the franchise will arrive in the form of a sequel/prequel hybrid designed to bridge the gap between Afterlife and Frozen Empire, and which will de-canonize the long-running IDW Publishing series.

Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) is a four-part comic book series that picks up after the events of the 2021 sequel to find Phoebe, Trevor, Callie, and Gary relocating from Summerville, Oklahoma to New York City, where Frozen Empire takes place. The first issue was revealed a few weeks ago, with Dark Horse Comics sharing artwork and the synopsis.

Now, the publisher has revealed the synopsis for Back in Town Issue #2, which you can read below:

Big city life proves a challenging adjustment for the Spengler family! Something sinister swoops around Central Park, but the family’s focus is split between the personal and the professional. New clues point toward the true cause of the city’s recent ghost epidemic, and one family member is following the trail with a dedication that may end in trouble!

Back in Town isn’t the only sequel that picks up after the events of Afterlife — the multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) also follows on from the film.

Back in Town #1 releases on March 27, 2024. Issue #2 goes on sale on April 24.

Per Sony Pictures, here’s the trailer for Frozen Empire:

Per Sony Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Frozen Empire:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

Franchise newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind also star in undisclosed roles. The film also sees the return of Slimer.

The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

