‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Finally Unmasks Its Brand-New Main Villain

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) has finally unveiled the name of its new villain, and yes, it’s something strange…

Since the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was unleashed from Sony Pictures’ Ecto Containment Unit last November, a few other details have emerged for the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

The official poster confirms that the “ugly little spud” Slimer is returning after a long absence from the main series of Ghostbusters films, while some new spooks and specters can also be seen in the standoff against the Ghostbusters on a frost-choked Brooklyn Bridge.

One of them is the horned beast referred to in the trailer as the “Death Chill,” which plunges New York City and its inhabitants into a perpetual winter. And now, we finally have the new villain’s official name, thanks to an upcoming series of Frozen Empire Funko Pops.

Bloody Disgusting has revealed that the new wave of Funko Pops includes Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz (who’s sporting some casual Ray’s Occult Bookstore attire), Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace) in her Ghostbusters outfit, and three supernatural entities.

And no, they don’t look good (actually, they look awesome).

One is the mini version of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man as seen in Afterlife (he’s running on a hamster wheel, bless him), the second is a new Slimer-inspired ghost called Pukey (are they related?), and the third is the big bad himself, whose name is revealed to be Garraka.

What does this name mean? We have no idea, but it’s exciting to finally have a new main protagonist in the Ghostbusters franchise again, who also looks, *ahem*, pretty cool.

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

There’s also an upcoming comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024), which acts as a precursor to Frozen Empire.

Are you excited about Frozen Empire? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!