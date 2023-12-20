‘Ghostbusters’ Reveals New Villains in Latest ‘Frozen Empire’ Teaser

Ghostbusters continues to tease its new villain for the upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024).

Recently, it was confirmed that Slimer will be returning for Frozen Empire, having been absent from Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). But to say that he’s been missing since Ghostbusters II (1989) would be a lie, as he’s been leaving his green ectoplasm all over the franchise over the years: cartoon shows, video games, comic books — you name it.

But while his return may be cause for concern — the 2021 sequel practically spewed nostalgic sludge into theaters — Frozen Empire will usher in a new supernatural era. In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, director Gil Kenan explains how bringing back the iconic villain Gozer in Afterlife was “a natural way to close the book on the past.”

“We are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga,” he went on, “so that means we’re able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that’s thrilling as a storyteller, because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on.”

When it comes to Ghostbusters villains, a casual fan might only be familiar with the likes of Gozer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but the wider franchise is teeming with all sorts of spooks and specters yet to be tapped for the silver screen. While there are many who’d have been most welcome in Frozen Empire, the prospect of original villains is refreshing.

The official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teases a new big bad known as the “Death Chill,” a horned beast who looks a bit like a cross between a demonic creature and Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Batman and Robin (1997).

Check out the trailer below and watch as the Death Chill freezes New York City:

The Death Chill now also appears in the official poster for the film, which has been shared on the official Ghostbusters social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter). Check out the image below, which shows the Ghostbusters facing a horde of supernatural entities on a frozen Brooklyn Bridge, including the Death Chill and a weird worm-like creature:

Who you gonna call when the world freezes over? #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 29, 2024.

Gil Kenan has also shared some variations of the poster on his Instagram account.

Taking the trailer and the director’s comments into account, Frozen Empire certainly seems like it will offer something fresh for audiences while marking the dawn of a new era for the franchise. But they still couldn’t resist slapping Slimer on the poster, could they..?

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

Are you excited for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Do you think the film series has waited too long to introduce new villains? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!