‘Frozen Empire’ Isn’t the Only ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Hitting the Big Screen in 2024

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the beloved supernatural comedy classic Ghostbusters (1984). But if the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) and the comic book series Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) aren’t enough to celebrate with, you’ll be glad to know the original film is returning to the big screen with a twist.

For 27 years, the Ghostbusters film series was locked away in the Ecto Containment Unit at Sony Pictures — fans thought they’d never see another installment. Say what you will about the divisive reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016), but at least it brought the franchise back to theaters and paved the way for Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Now, the franchise is back on the map. Since Afterlife, we’ve had a new video game (Spirits Unleashed) and a virtual reality experience (Rise of the Ghost Lord). And in March next year, Frozen Empire will be hitting theaters, plunging viewers into an icy New York City where the Afterlife ensemble and the legacy characters must unite to battle the “Death Chill.”

Next year will also see the original 1984 film return to the silver screen, as the Ivan Reitman-directed classic has been added to the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert programme as part of its 40th anniversary, where Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score will be performed by a live orchestra, conducted by none other than the late composer’s son, Peter Bernstein.

Per the official Royal Albert Hall website, Ghostbusters in Concert is described as follows:

‘Who you gonna call?’ The beloved ‘80s sci-fi comedy, Ghostbusters, will join the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary. Watch Ivan Reitman’s original 1984 classic on the big screen at Halloween – all whilst Elmer Bernstein’s famous score is performed live by a full orchestra conducted by Peter Bernstein. Garnering widespread acclaim, Ghostbusters, written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, earned nearly $300 million at the global box office and became a mega-pop culture phenomenon that endures four decades later. The film stars Aykroyd, Ramis, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson as wisecracking parapsychologists who launch an ad-hoc ghost-catching start-up in New York City.

Per BroadwayWorld, Afterlife director and Frozen Empire co-writer Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, said of the release, “Most people don’t know my father was a music major in college — he actually got into university on a music scholarship. His single favorite part of filmmaking was the recording of the original score, and he considered Elmer Bernstein, a storytelling mentor. Ghostbusters has one of the great legacies in filmic music and I’m counting the days to experience Ghostbusters in concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.”

With performances starting on October 26, 2024 (just in time for Halloween), Ghostbusters in Concert might be the best part of a year away, but at least Frozen Empire is right around the corner. Check out the trailer below, per Sony Pictures:

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

Which are you most excited to see, Frozen Empire or the original film in concert? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!