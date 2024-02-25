‘Ghostbusters’: Louis Tully’s Return Explained

Fan-favorite Ghostbusters character Louis Tully may have only appeared in the first two films, but he has enjoyed many other appearances in the wider franchise.

The Ghostbusters franchise is teeming with iconic characters, whether it’s the titular paranormal investigators and eliminators themselves (which goes far beyond the likes of Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, Egon Spengler, and Ray Stantz) or even some of the spectacular spooks and specters such as Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Though we’re now on the fifth film in the series, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), there’s already much more to the wider franchise than any casual fan might be aware of. Since the original film came out in 1984, there have been two animated shows (The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters) and several comic books and video games.

But despite there being a long line of Ghostbusters and other supporting characters from secretary Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) to villains of the more human variety like Walter Peck (William Atherton), there’s no character in the franchise who’s quite as loved by fans as the blabbering nerdy accountant Louis Tully.

Ghostbusters (1984)

In Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), Louis Tully is played by the equally lovable Rick Moranis. Introduced as Dana Barrett’s interfering but well-intentioned down-the-hall neighbor at the Central Park West apartment building, Tully ends up possessed by an entity known as Vinz Clortho and becomes the Keymaster to Dana’s Gatekeeper/Zuul.

Fortunately, after transforming into a “Terror Dog” alongside Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) — the true form of Gozer the Gozerian’s hellhounds, Vinz Clortho and Zuul — Tully is saved by the Ghostbusters, and he wakes, with Dana, to find himself inside the rocky husk of the horned beast atop the apartment block now famously dubbed “Spook Central.”

Ghostbusters II

Louis returns in Ghostbusters II, having been taken on by Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) as their accountant and defense lawyer. This time, he becomes romantically involved with Janine Melnitz and even forms an alliance of sorts with Slimer (Robin Shelby).

At the end of the film, Louis helps the Ghostbusters defeat Vigo the Carpathian (the evil warlock from the possessed oil painting) by picking up a proton pack (although, unbeknownst to him, his efforts are redundant). But that’s the last we ever see of him — at least in the films (many fans were hoping he’d make an appearance in Frozen Empire).

Thankfully, though, the beloved character returned briefly in The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991), in which he’s voiced by Rodger Bumpass, and in several comic books, including the most popular run from IDW Publishing.

The Real Ghostbusters

Louis Tully (Rodger Bumpass) appears in The Real Ghostbusters, in which he resumes his accountant duties for the Ghostbusters. Occasionally, he also dons the flight suit again to help Peter (Lorenzo Music/Dave Coulier), Winston (Arsenio Hall/Buster Jones), Egon (Maurice LaMarche), and Ray (Frank Welker), just like he does in Ghostbusters II.

Ghostbusters Comics

Louis has appeared in several Ghostbusters comic books over the decades, including NOW Comics (issue #17 only), the Welsh Publishing Group comics, The Real Ghostbusters Magazine (a few appearances), and the long-running IDW Publishing series (2011 — 2019).

While not canon with the films, IDW’s Ghostbusters reveals that, in 1992, three years after the events of Ghostbusters II, Louis and Janine went their separate ways, with Louis leaving New York shortly after to make a new home for himself in Ocala, Marion County, Florida.

However, after being left vulnerable by his experience with Gozer and her minions, Vinz Clortho and Zuul, in the 1984 film, he soon becomes haunted by a spirit known as Tiamat and is unable to live a normal life. Ultimately, he’s forced back to Manhattan to ask the Ghostbusters for help.

Poor Louis just can’t catch a break where demonic entities are concerned.

Ghostbusters Video Games

While he doesn’t physically appear in the fan-favorite entry, Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009), Louis Tully is name-dropped. In the “Realistic Versions” (X Box 360, PlayStation), we learn that he kept Egon Spengler’s Ghostbusters flight suit from the 1989 sequel as a memento and was later tasked with scouting locations around the US for new Ghostbusters headquarters.

In the “Stylized Versions” of the game (Nintendo Wii etc.), the only playable character, “Rookie”, must collect a mysterious artifact for Louis. These versions of the game also reference Louis’ new role in looking for new Ghostbusters headquarters throughout the country, which lines up with the Ghostbusters: International storyline from the IDW comics.

Louis Tully also appears as a playable character in the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy video game New Ghostbusters II (1990). As an actual Ghostbuster, he’s a lot more useful this time around than he is in the 1989 film the game is based on!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Frozen Empire sees the return of several legacy characters, including Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, Ray Stantz, Janine Melnitz, Walter Peck, and even Slimer. Unfortunately, Louis Tully doesn’t make an appearance.

That said, writer/director Gil Kenan recently told SFX Magazine that there will be plenty of opportunities in future films for other legacy characters to appear.

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind (Melody).

The film will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Ghostbusters is officially “back in business.” The first issue in a new, four-part comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) from Dark Horse Comics, which bridges the gap between Afterlife and the new film, will be released on March 27 (IDW Publishing no longer holds the rights to the comic books). There’s also a Ghostbusters animated series and a Ghostbusters animated movie in production with Netflix and Sony Pictures. Meanwhile, the franchise is expected to return to Universal Studios theme parks, and later this year, the original Ghostbusters will return to theaters in front of a live orchestra.

