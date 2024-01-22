First Part of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Revealed

With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) now exactly two months away, marketing for the film is officially starting to enter spoiler territory.

While the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film reveals plenty, from Ghostbusters old and new teaming up to New York City unwillingly hosting a “second Ice Age” brought on by supernatural antagonist Garraka, it doesn’t let everything out of the Ecto Containment Unit.

However, a recent Empire magazine world exclusive has revealed plenty. For starters, we know that the Ghostbusters’ former secretary, Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), is finally suiting up, “ugly little spud” Slimer is also back in the fold, franchise newcomer James Acaster’s character has been named, and we’ve also seen the new and improved Firehouse.

As part of that seemingly bottomless exclusive, Frozen Empire writer/director Gil Kenan and writer/producer Jason Reitman have also revealed the details for the film’s opening sequence, which features “the biggest ghost” in the franchise.

“The joy of Frozen Empire is that it opens with a ghost chase,” Jason Reitman told Empire. “We throw you right back into Ecto-1, sliding around corners in Manhattan, chasing the biggest ghost we’ve ever seen in Ghostbusters.”

Part of this scene appears in the trailer, where the Ecto-1 can indeed seen behaving like it’s suddenly part of the Fast and Furious franchise, performing a sharp U-turn on an NYC street corner before making a beeline for the unseen entity.

The ghost in question is a blue-ish sewer-dwelling apparition reportedly named “the Sewer Dragon” that was revealed in the film’s official poster several weeks ago. Check it out below, as shared by the official Ghostbusters X (formerly Twitter) account:

— Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (@GBFrozenEmpire) December 19, 2023

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Per the website for the film, here’s the official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

Frozen Empire will now be released on March 22, 2024.

An upcoming four-issue comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) will be released on March 27, 2024.

