‘Ghostbusters’ TV Series Geared Towards Adults Explained

Forget Frozen Empire — we need to talk about the underrated animated classic that is Extreme Ghostbusters.

When it comes to Ghostbusters, it’s more than reasonable to say that the films are the most popular installments, which is hardly surprising when you consider they’re the only live-action entries in the entire franchise and occupy the only timeline that’s primary canon.

That’s not to say other corners of the franchise don’t get love and attention. The animated cartoon series The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991) has become a cult classic within the fandom, and the same can be said about Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009).

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Finally Gets R-Rated Treatment With New Short Film

Start a conversation about the franchise with any diehard fan and they’ll chew your ears off about how there’s even a long-running comic book series from IDW Publishing, which is far richer than anything the films have conjured up in 40 years (it’s pretty awesome).

But there’s one installment that tends to fall by the wayside. While often said to be an underrated entry by many fans, it’s still more often than not the last thing to roll off the tongue when you’re enjoying a good old chinwag about Ghostbusters.

Extreme Ghostbusters (1997) has arguably become a “forgotten” part of the franchise’s 40-year history. It’s the second, and, for the time being, the latest animated series, following on from The Real Ghostbusters, serving as a sequel of sorts and a darker and edgier spinoff.

Let’s release this beast from the Ecto Containment Unit (ECU) for some thorough spectral analysis.

Extreme Ghostbusters explained

What’s it about?

Extreme Ghostbusters takes place years after the 1986 cartoon series to find New York City now mostly ghost-free, which has put Peter Venkman (Lorenzo Music/Dave Coulier), Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche), Ray Stantz (Frank Welker), Winston Zeddemore (Arsenio Hall/Buster Jones), and Janine Melnitz (Pat Musick) out of business.

While the others have long since moved on, Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche reprises his role) resides in the firehouse where he keeps the ECU in check. He also teaches a class on the paranormal at a local college, and when spooks and specters suddenly start appearing in Manhattan again, he recruits his only four students as a new generation of Ghostbusters.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Confirms Beloved Character Will Become a Ghost

Which Ghostbusters are in it?

The main team is comprised of gothic cult enthusiast Kylie Griffin (Tara Strong), cynical wise-cracker Eduardo Rivera (Rino Romano), disabled athlete Garrett Miller (Jason Marsden), and mechanical whizz Roland Jackson (Alfonso Ribeiro).

While Kylie Griffin voice actor Tara Strong has recently criticized the wider franchise for lacking representation, she, along with her co-stars and fans of the show, have praised Extreme Ghostbusters for featuring a disabled character and “all kinds of ethnicities.”

Kylie Griffin is the most popular out of the four, having become a recurring character in IDW Publishing’s long-running comic book series and a popular cosplay at comic conventions worldwide. However, she’s yet to make her live-action debut in the film series.

In addition to Egon Spengler, legacy characters Janine Melnitz and Slimer also appear in the series, this time voiced by Pat Musick and Billy West, respectively.

In the two-part finale, “Back in the Saddle,” Dave Coulier, Buster Jones, and Frank Welker reprise their roles as Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, and Ray Stantz, respectively.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’: Louis Tully’s Return Explained

Is there a trailer?

Check out the intro for the series below:

As you’ll notice, Ray Parker Jr.’s iconic “Ghostbusters” song was replaced with a punk-inspired rendition by Jim Cummings (written by Jim Latham), which certainly sets the tone for the rest of the series, which is considered the darkest entry in the franchise to date. Not only does it feature some of the more terrifying ghosts, the overt sexual tension between Kylie and Eduardo is likely what makes the series geared mostly towards older audiences.

While there’s plenty for younger kids to enjoy, the series is aimed towards older children from 11 and above, however, some of the content is obviously targeted towards adult viewers. In fact, it was such a gritty departure from its 1986 predecessor that some TV networks listed it as being called Ghostbusters Dark.

Related: How ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ May Hint at Cross Over With Reboot in Next Sequel

Is Extreme Ghostbusters canon?

Extreme Ghostbusters is not canon with the film series. At one point, it could have easily been thought of as following on from the first two films, Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), however, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) states that Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) fled New York not long after the events of the 1989 sequel, contradicting the fact that he goes on to run a new team in the city (the Extreme crew) years later.

How many episodes are there?

Extreme Ghostbusters lasted for one season which has 40 episodes.

Last year, during a cast reunion on The Ship-It Show podcast with co-stars Tara Strong (Kylie Griffin), Billy West (Slimer), Pat Musick (Janine Melnitz), Maurice LaMarche (Egon Spengler), Rino Romano (Eduardo Rivera), and Dave Coulier (Peter Venkman), Garrett Miller voice actor Jason Marsden explained that the reason the show was canceled was due to toy sales, saying, “That’s all it was, and because the toys didn’t sell, despite all the amazing work everyone did, in front of the mic, and behind the mic, and the art department, and all the animators, it suffered.”

Strong added that the merchandise was “crappy,” saying, “I never knew that was the reason it got canceled. Like, that’s so sad, and you know, they didn’t really put out a lot of toys, so what were they expecting? You know, usually, when you’re on a show that you know comes with a built-in fanbase, you do some dope-ass merch. There’s some kind of crappy toys, but there weren’t, like, amazing things, right?”

Related: All the Main Villains in the ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Are they are any follow-ups?

There are no follow-ups to Extreme Ghostbusters, however, Kylie Griffin becomes a recurring character in IDW Publishing’s comic book series, helping out as a Ghostbuster and an assistant at Ray’s Occult Bookstore.

There are also five video games based on the cartoon series: Extreme Ghostbusters (Game Boy Color), Extreme Ghostbusters: Code Ecto-1 (Game Boy Advance), Extreme Ghostbusters: The Ultimate Invasion (PlayStation), Extreme Ghostbusters: Zap the Ghosts! (PC), and Extreme Ghostbusters: Creativity Center (PC).

Where can I watch Extreme Ghostbusters?

The series is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and on the official Ghostbusters YouTube channel.

A complete 9-disc DVD is being released by Sony Pictures on March 19, 2024.

What to expect from Ghostbusters in 2024

Ghostbusters is officially “back in business.” The first issue in a new, four-part comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) from Dark Horse Comics, which bridges the gap between Afterlife and the new film, will be released on March 27, 2024 (IDW Publishing no longer holds the rights to the comic books).

There’s also an animated series and an animated movie in production with Netflix and Sony Pictures. Meanwhile, the franchise is expected to return to Universal Studios theme parks, and later this year, the original 1984 film will return to theaters in front of a live orchestra.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Check out the domestic trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Breakdown

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

It will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Are you a fan of Extreme Ghostbusters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!