‘Ghostbusters’ Prequel Gets Release Date, First Images and Synopsis Revealed

The Ghostbusters franchise continues to be a supernatural juggernaut, delighting fans across movies, television, and comic books.

Now, following Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest cinematic installment released last year, which starred Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), fans have even more ghostbusting to look forward to.

Not only has it been confirmed that an animated Ghostbusters film and an animated Ghostbusters are in development at Netflix, both of which promise to explore uncharted territory within the franchise, but a brand-new comic book miniseries is about to bring the proton pack-wielding heroes back into action in a way we’ve never seen before.

Together, these new additions to the franchise will form a new Ghostbusters shared universe.

“Ghostbusters: Dead Man’s Chest” is an upcoming four-issue miniseries from Dark Horse Comics, which follows the publisher’s ghostbusting debut, “Ghostbusters: Back in Town.”

While the latter was designed to bridge the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, explaining how the Spengler family, Callie (Carrie Coon), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), ended up in New York City ready for the events of last year’s film, in “Dead Man’s Chest,” the focus shifts to a ghostly pirate curse, giving our heroes a slime-soaked swashbuckling challenge like no other.

Like its predecessor, “Dead Man’s Chest” takes place between Afterlife and Frozen Empire. Dark Horse’s official synopsis sets the stage:

“In ‘Ghostbusters: Dead Man’s Chest,’ the Ghostbusters’ increasing notoriety is throwing them for a loop. While Trevor steadies himself by trying to plan a ‘friendiversary’ celebration for him and Lucky, Phoebe meets someone who might be a real friend instead of just a social media follower. But friendships new and old have to take a back seat to more immediate concerns when a ghostly saber summons the ghost of Captain Kidd and threatens to transform NYC into a ghostly pirate town!”

In an interview with Nerdist.com, writer David M. Booher shared some fascinating insights about the story’s historical inspiration:

“When I researched ghostly happenings in New York City, I came across the true story of Captain Kidd,” he explained. “He owned a house near Wall Street with his family. Turns out, historians are divided on whether he was the fearsome pirate we know or actually framed for piracy. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring him back to ask him ourselves. What could be more fun than having our Ghostbusters stop an angry Captain Kidd from turning Manhattan into a 17th-century ghost pirate den?”

This blend of historical intrigue and the paranormal is perfectly in line with the franchise’s tone, promising a story that’s equal parts thrilling and fun.

Fans can also expect some heartfelt character moments, as the synopsis teases Trevor and Phoebe navigating personal challenges amidst the chaos of ghostbusting.

The series also features new artists, Aviv Or and Cris Peter, bringing a fresh visual style to the the Dark Horse run. Nerdist.com has already revealed exclusive cover art and interior art from #1, showcasing a dynamic and vibrant aesthetic that’s sure to resonate with fans (it looks miles better than the artwork from “Back in Town”, which left a lot to be desired).

The series marks a new chapter for Dark Horse Comics’ growing Ghostbusters library. Previously, IDW Publishing held the rights to Ghostbusters comics, delivering a beloved and expansive run of stories that explored everything from crossovers to the franchise’s deep lore.

Now, with Dark Horse taking the reins, the torch—or rather, the proton pack—has been passed, allowing the franchise to evolve in exciting new ways.

Whether you’re a fan of Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, and Peter Venkman, or the next generation led by Phoebe and Trevor, “Ghostbusters: Dead Man’s Chest” promises to deliver everything fans love about the series. From laugh-out-loud moments to thrilling ghostly encounters, this new adventure is one you won’t want to miss.

Be sure to grab the first issue of “Dead Man’s Chest” when it hits shelves on May 21. The Ghostbusters are back—and this time, they’re facing pirate ghosts!

What Else Does Ghostbusters Have in Store?

Whether Frozen Empire will get a cinematic continuation remains to be seen. The film grossed only $202 million worldwide against its $100 million budget and received mixed to negative reviews. Director Gil Kenan has hinted at future sequels, but given the sequel’s vanilla reception financially and critically, that future may be confined to the small screen and the world of comic books for the time being.

Still, there’s more to come from the likes of Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, and Peter Venkman, the new Afterlife/Frozen Empire ensemble, and iconic ghosts such as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Slimer, Gozer, and the Terror Dogs.

There are no release dates for the two animated projects.

