Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Release Featuring Several Legacy Actors Is Now Available

Ghostbusters (1984) is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis, the film expertly blends comedy with the supernatural like no other. Over 40 years later, its legacy endures, while the multimedia franchise it created continues to evolve in exciting new ways.

Though the latest cinematic entry, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), failed to “capture the spirit” of the original, receiving mixed to negative reviews and underperforming at the box office, there are rumors of another live-action film being on the cards, despite the sequel’s “frosty” reception. Meanwhile, an animated film and an animated series are in the works at Netflix.

But while we wait for the new animated entries and official word on the sixth film in the series, the Ghostbusters franchise is already expanding in exciting new ways. Enter CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters, the documentary film that was released from the Ecto Containment Unit into UK theaters in 2021.

Directed and produced by Anthony Bueno and Claire Bueno, respectively, and painstakingly filmed over 12 years, during which the brother/sister team travelled around the United States to interview over 40 cast and crew members from the 1984 classic, CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN is billed as “the most complete account of how the classic film Ghostbusters was made” that “celebrates why the love of Ghostbusters has lasted over 35 years and sparked the imagination of so many.”

Total Film described the film as “a celebration of camaraderie and craft” while Starburst Magazine scored it 8/10, adding, “If you have to pick just one documentary to get an exceptional look at every aspect of this classic, then this is your best bet.” It has received 5-star reviews from audiences worldwide and holds a 100% “fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the official trailer below:

Now, an in-depth companion book of the same name written by the film’s producer, filmmaker and journalist Claire Bueno, has hit shelves. A book so comprehensive, in fact, that it probably has more secrets about the 1984 film than the fictitious supernatural encyclopedia, “Tobin’s Spirit Guide”.

“[The] CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters book is the most forensic deep-dive into the making of Ghostbusters and a fascinating insight into the ambitious film-making period of the 1980s,” the official description from the press release reads.

“An invitation to nestle among the tales and insights of 56 cast members, creatives and crew, readers are taken scene-by-scene through the making of the ’84 classic supernatural comedy, as told in their own words, as they reveal how they overcame numerous challenges to create one of the best-loved movie franchises of all time.”

With an exclusive foreword from beloved star Ernie Hudson, who plays Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore in the films, the book reveals many previously untold stories about the making of the 1984 comedy classic. It also features new interviews with Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire producer Jason Reitman.

For Claire Bueno, bringing CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN to life on the big screen and on the page has been an epic journey. Reflecting on it all, she said, “Producing and writing CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters has been one of the most, if not the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be entrusted with the testimonies of so many of the incredibly talented people involved in one of cinema’s most beloved movies,” she continued.

“Making a movie takes an army, and there was so much to tell that once we finished the documentary, I knew immediately that these stories deserved to be heard in their entirety, and so the book was born. I hope audiences will be enlightened, entertained and enthralled with all the extras the book holds!”

Both the documentary film and the new book aren’t just wholesome companion pieces to the 1984 classic–they’re excellent additions to the franchise as a whole. And, if like countless fans you were drawn back to the world of Ghostbusters by Afterlife‘s many nostalgic elements, it’s fair to say that it doesn’t get more nostalgic than CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN.

Where Can I Order the New Ghostbusters Book?

You can rent or purchase a copy of the CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN documentary on Amazon and Rakuten TV.

As for the companion book, don’t worry, you won’t need to enter any spooky libraries to grab a copy–it’s available from Amazon and The Great British Bookshop.

The Buenos are currently running a pre-order on signed books through January (shipping worldwide). You can pre-order your copy of “CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters” (which comes with a magnetic bookmark and postcard) by clicking here.

For more information, visit www.ghostbustersdoc.com.

Will you be picking up a copy of the new “CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters” book? Let us know in the comments down below!