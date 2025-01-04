‘Ghostbusters’ Is Being Rebooted Again, Following Latest Sequel’s Disappointing Run

The Ghostbusters franchise has been a cornerstone of supernatural comedy since its 1984 debut, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor, horror, and action. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to include sequels, animated shows, video games, graphic novels, and reboots, keeping the spirit alive for both new and old fans.

But despite the franchise’s enduring legacy, the latest sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, struggled to capture the magic of the original, capturing just $202 million worldwide against its $100 million budget, while also being met with mixed to negative reviews.

While the future of the franchise in film remains unknown, Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are joining forces to give the beloved series a fresh make-over with an animated feature film.

First announced on Ghostbusters Day in 2022, this bold new direction promises to reimagine the Ghostbusters universe in a way that appeals to a new generation while honoring the series’ rich history.

Now, according to Deadline, the yet-untitled Ghostbusters animated movie is currently in development under the creative direction of Kris Pearn, known for his work on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Willoughbys.

With Sony Animation at the helm, fans can expect vibrant visuals and imaginative storytelling that push the boundaries of what the franchise has done before. Netflix’s involvement adds another layer of excitement, as the streaming giant has consistently delivered compelling animated content in recent years.

Per the report, sources close to the project believe it could do for Ghostbusters what the animated Spider-Verse films have done for the Spider-Man franchise both critically and financially.

While plot details remain under wraps, the animated format will likely offer endless possibilities for world-building, while also providing opportunities for creative freedom that live-action films often can’t achieve.

During an interview with The Wrap in 2022 following the film’s announcement, Jennifer Kluska, one of the then-attached directors (alongside Chris Prynoski), offered some insight into the project, saying, “It feels sort of very right and fitting to come back to Ghostbusters in an animated form. It feels like so many Ghostbusters fans come from that space as well. And that gives you this bigger, weirder stage to play upon.

And I think we want to obviously do something very new and different, as we always do but we know that there are so many Ghostbusters fans who just are waiting to see this franchise animated again.”

“By design this is going to be different. I think all of the films that Sony does are very consciously stylistically and tonally different and more and more also visually,” she added of the film’s overall style and tone.

“The technology and the artistry pushes the medium and we are going to be looking for our own approach that’s going to be a very specific link to the Ghostbusters franchise, to the world of supernatural and to the telling of ghost stories.”

With Kris Pearn now attached as director, it is not known at this time whether Kluska and Prynoski are still involved with the film.

It’s also unknown how the new film will fit in with the main Ghostbusters timeline canonically. Either way, it’s unlikely to have any connection with the widely hated 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, which was panned by fans and critics and grossed only $229 million at the global box office, against its $144 million budget.

Expanding the Ghostbusters Universe

This animated film isn’t the only project on the horizon for the Ghostbusters franchise. Netflix is also developing an animated series with Elliott Kalan, known for his work on The Daily Show, serving as writer and executive producer.

Together, these projects suggest a strategic push to broaden the franchise’s appeal and engage younger audiences through family-friendly storytelling.

The new movie and series will follow in the footsteps of past animated installments, The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. These shows were instrumental in keeping the franchise relevant between movie releases and have garnered cult followings of their own. However, it remains to be seen whether the new entries can replicate their success.

Despite the Ghostbusters franchise’s ups and downs, there’s no denying its resilience. The original 1984 film remains a cultural touchstone, and even less successful entries like the 2016 reboot and Frozen Empire have sparked spirited discussions among fans. And the move to animation signals a willingness to experiment and adapt, which could breathe new life into the long-running series.

There are no release dates for the animated Ghostbusters movie and television series.

Are you excited about the Ghostbusters animated movie? What do you hope to see in this reboot? Let us know in the comments!