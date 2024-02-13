Rumors Hint at Possible Return of ‘Ghostly’ Universal Attraction

The domestic Universal theme parks might be eyeing to bring back one of its most beloved retired attractions – Ghostbusters – one that brought numerous haunts to its fans worldwide. But is the rumor true? And if so, does this mean a new ride, or is this rumor hinted at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 33? Let’s speculate!

Ghostbusters Coming Back to the Universal Theme Parks?

Yesterday evening, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood hinted at something new and exciting, possibly coming to both locations soon. Many folks speculated it meant the news of a new attraction or a new land, while others hinted at the return of a beloved attraction that brought good laughs and tons of haunts. Here was the highly cryptic announcement from both Universal Resorts:

Is it us, or did the Globe turn into blocks for a sec? pic.twitter.com/hBZgaF9ASI — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 12, 2024

Is it us, or did the Globe turn into blocks for a sec? – Universal Orlando Resort?

Uh… what’s happening to our arch? pic.twitter.com/kzoe3WselS — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) February 12, 2024

Uh… what’s happening to our arch? – Universal Studios Hollywood

As you can see, both parks revealed a cryptic message through a photo showing both archways being pixilated or bricked, as others have said. Of course, this sparked interest from the fanbase community as folks began to speculate what this all meant. Out of everyone who was chatting about the possibilities of what this could be, a few rumors rang the most around the social media platforms:

This could mean Minecraft is entering the parks to some capacity soon. Others mentioned this could mean a similar 80s retro arcade game like Super Mario could be coming to the parks. With the words “brick” and “blocks” being used by both Resorts, some even hinted at Legos coming to Universal.

But someone else hinted at something we didn’t see coming – perhaps an earlier-than-usual hint at this year’s first haunted house experience coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33.

First HHN 2024 Rumor?

One X, formally a Twitter user, brought up something quite interesting that differed from the other rumors above. They hinted that Universal could be gearing up to announce that Ghostbusters could be returning to the theme parks in a haunted house fashion for this year’s HHN event in September and October.

Oh yea, it’s happening – @hhn_jacob on X, formally Twitter

The user above made this speculation yesterday, backing up his claim further by mentioning the following:

Interesting…. Both Universal Orlando and Hollywood shared similar videos of the Globe and Arches that fade to pixels. All I’m saying is that HHN 29 arches had a similar pixel effect on them and a certain Ghost busting house was there that year 👻 🎃💀🖤 #HHN33 #HHN #HHN2024 pic.twitter.com/z1kDxYQrWB — Jacob from Carey (@hhn_jacob) February 12, 2024

Interesting…. Both Universal Orlando and Hollywood shared similar videos of the Globe and Arches that fade to pixels. All I’m saying is that HHN 29 arches had a similar pixel effect on them and a certain Ghost busting house was there that year – @hhn_jacob on X, formally Twitter

It makes sense that Universal would want to start making Halloween Horror Nights announcements early on this year with the release of Epic Universe next year and Universal Studios Hollywood seeking to finish and release more news on its new Fast & Furious franchise-based roller coaster. Universal Orlando is also gearing up to open its DreamWorks Land later this year, so the sooner, the better, with the HHN reveals.

Of course, this is all speculation and rumors, and nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. But seeing this classic attraction return to some form of glory within the theme parks in 2024 would be something.

With the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) this year, it would make sense to make this sort of announcement, seeing how the iconic classic characters are making a comeback in the film, sparking those nostalgic memories. With the New York location at Universal Studios, the building is still standing, which the park could use to put up Universal Ghostbusters logos and more. The new film is set to take on supernatural threats, demonic spirits, and of course – ghosts.

Be sure to tune into Inside The Magic for all the latest rumors and news from your favorite Universal Parks and Resorts worldwide.

What are your thoughts on the possible return of Ghostbusters as a haunted house for this year’s HHN event?