Universal Allegedly Restoring ‘Ghostbusters’ Staple to Orlando Parks

Universal Orlando Resort is thought to be bringing back a long-lost Ghostbusters staple: the Ecto-1.

A report from local West Virginian news station WDTV claims that a representative of Universal recently purchased a rare 1959 Cadillac (a near replica of the car utilized by the Ghostbusters in the films) with the intention of displaying it in its Florida parks.

The car was previously a landmark in the city of Fairmont, where it spent several years on display outside 5 Star Auto Wash. Later purchased by local resident Matt Plum, it was listed on Facebook Marketplace where Universal soon approached Plum to secure the vehicle for themselves.

“Being a Ghostbusters fan and being a 59 Cadillac fan you know I knew there would be significance there,” Plum said. “It’s a story I will be able to tell my grandkids. That I once held a piece of American history and a piece of Fairmont history. And then that piece of history is now enjoyed by millions and millions of people.”

As the vehicle was originally displayed at 5 Star Auto Wash in two pieces, only the front section has been shipped to Orlando thus far. Plum is expected to personally deliver the front section to Orlando alongside the rest of his family.

While the original Ecto-1 (also known as the Ectomobile) featured in the films was a 1959 Cadillac, it was technically a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel of which very few were ever made. However, it’s safe to assume that Universal will adapt its newly-purchased substitute to more closely resemble the original.

For now, it’s not known why Universal would be securing another Ecto-1. The resort’s oldest park, Universal Studios Florida, was previously home to a replica of the car in the early 2000s.

The park previously boasted its very own Ghostbusters show, Ghostbusters Spooktacular, in the spot now mostly occupied by Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon (and a section of Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit). In 2019, there was also a Ghostbusters house featured at Halloween Horror Nights to mark the film’s 35th anniversary.

This year marks two significant milestones for the Ghostbusters franchise. Not only will it celebrate its 40th anniversary on June 8, but it will release its latest installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), on March 22. Whatever Universal has planned for its newly-acquired Ecto-1 in 2024, fingers crossed it’s a fitting tribute.

