Universal Rides We’ll Never Do Again

Universal Orlando Resort has several attractions that have reached acclaim; ones that Guests herald as some of the best rides in the country and would ride hundreds of times if they could. Attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Velocicoaster, and more that have become staples of the theme park experience.

These are not those rides.

They can’t all be winners, right? Whether it’s due to motion sensitivity, ride content and quality, or being just plain boring, these are the attractions regarded by Guests as a one-and-done or a skip entirely. You can take all of our opinions with a grain of salt, but we’ve based them on reader opinion and general Guest feedback, so you may be surprised to see which ones made it onto the list!

Fast & Furious Supercharged

We never thought it possible for an attraction to be this universally hated. However, Universal Guests will not hold back on how intensely they dislike the attraction. They find the experience to be so underwhelming that it’s borderline insulting, with the motion simulator somehow being both rough and boring and the screens making no sense (Vin Diesel appears approximately the same size as a helicopter). In a Reddit poll asking if people would rather ride the attraction or be eaten by hyenas, you can guess what won.

The Simpsons Ride

This is somewhat of a controversial pick, considering many think this attraction is a Universal Studios staple with a lot of humor. However, there’s no denying that the ride experience is ROUGH due to the ride’s age and motion simulator system. Many Guests find sitting through it to be unbearable, giving them either whiplash or nausea. However, it still has its fans, and even though Disney technically owns the rights to the cartoon family now, it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

There’s nothing too egregious about this attraction, which stars late-night host Jimmy Fallon. However, many Guests simply find the experience to be underwhelming. The “moving theater”-style simulator doesn’t move a lot, and the ride is pretty brief, so it’s akin to watching a movie with seats that move occasionally. Many Guests consider this a one-and-done.

Dr. Doom’s Fear Fall

This ride at least doesn’t try to surprise you. The attraction experience is exactly what you’d expect – Dr. Doom brings you all the way up the drop tower and then all the way down. If you enjoy a drop tower, it’s a good time, but you only drop once, making the ride experience VERY brief with little theming or anything else going on. Unless you’re a drop tower diehard, you probably don’t need to experience this more than once, and it’s definitely a skip if you’re afraid of heights.