Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Continues With Official Sequel

It’s no mystery that Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) is widely hated. Unsurprisingly, the reboot was met with great opposition when it was released in theaters, with many fans sticking to their guns following the already-divisive trailers. It also underperformed at the box office, grossing $229.1 million worldwide against its $144 million budget.

Before long, Sony Pictures made the decision to reinstate the timeline established in the beloved original 1984 film with the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). This continuity also includes Ghostbusters II (1989), the multiplayer video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), and the upcoming limited comic book series Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024).

Together, these installments form the new Ghostbusters cinematic universe that’s set to continue with future movie sequels, animated movies, animated shows, and comic books.

However, no other installments in the franchise are considered “primary canon.” Even the two animated shows, The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991) and Extreme Ghostbusters (1997), exist together in their own continuity.

But while it might seem that there isn’t much left beyond all the other movies, video games, and animated shows, somehow, the 2016 reboot from director Paul Feig has a lot more under its belt than the main film series.

IDW Publishing’s Ghostbusters comic book series, which ran from 2011 until 2019, is considered “secondary canon.” While it follows on from the events of the first two movies and the 2009 video game (Ghostbusters: The Video Game), it exists in its own timeline (in the same way The Real Ghostbusters follows on from the first two movies but not the other way around) — and just as well because it “crosses the streams” with several other franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers (owing thanks to the Ghostbusters Multiverse).

However, it also acknowledges the 2016 reboot Answer the Call with three follow-ups. With the chances of a theatrical sequel ever happening highly unlikely, these comic books are the only ones we’ll ever get.

The most “official” sequel of the three shares its name with the 2016 film. It reunites Erin Gilbert, Abby Yates, Patty Tolan, Jillian Holtzmann, and Kevin Beckman, who are played in the film by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth, respectively.

Per IDW Publishing, here’s the synopsis for Answer the Call:

The brilliant ladies of the 2016 film — Abby, Erin, Holtz, and Patty — are back, now in their own series and ready to kick ghost butt! On a routine house call to dispose of a simple Class III spook, the team encounters a truly terrifying Class VII that appears to be feeding on terror. Able to conjure illusions to prey on their greatest fears, it can divide and conquer, and with designs on turning the world into its own nightmare dimension, our ladies may have finally met their match!

Written by Kelly Thompson, Answer the Call follows on directly from the film.

If you’re a fan of the reboot, you’ll probably find plenty to enjoy here. Corin Howell’s artwork might pales in comparison to that of the main IDW series, but it’s still great to see Abby, Erin, Patty, and Jillian get the animated treatment. ATC fans will also be thrilled to know that there’s life for reboot beyond the silver screen in what is a far more palatable outing.

The other two comic books in the IDW Publishing series that feature the female team are Ghostbusters: Crossing Over and Ghostbusters 101: Everyone Answers the Call, which sees Abby, Erin, Patty, and Jillian meet the original crew, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore, as the result of “an interdimensional cross-rip.”

The Future of Ghostbusters

There’s much more to look forward to from the Ghostbusters franchise than the upcoming film. With Frozen Empire heading to theaters, the first issue in the brand-new, four-part comic book series Back in Town from Dark Horse Comics, which bridges the gap between Afterlife and the new film, will be released on March 27.

A Ghostbusters animated series and an animated movie are also in production and will stream on Netflix in the near future.

There are also plenty of current Ghostbusters video games to enjoy, including the multiplayer game Spirits Unleashed and the virtual reality (VR) experience Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023). The fan-favorite 2009 game also remains incredibly popular.

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Ghostbusters will be returning to Universal Studios for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, having last appeared during the event at Hollywood and Orlando in 2019. Orlando once also hosted Ghostbusters Spooktacular (1990 – 1996), Extreme Ghostbusters: The Great Fight Way (2002 – 2005), and StreetBusters (1991 – 1993).

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

The film will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Have you read Answer the Call, the follow-up to the 2016 reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!