Fight Breaks Out Over Disney Park Parade

A Disneyland Resort guest’s experience was ruined this week after a parent started a physical fight over a viewing spot on Main Street, U.S.A. The theme park guests arrived early for a front-row view of the Main Street Marching Band play in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, only for a woman holding a toddler to shove them away from the spot after the performance began.

This is the latest of many violent confrontations at the Disney parks. Months ago, two families brawled in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, blocking a pathway as hundreds of guests watched. In another incident, Anaheim Police Department Officers tackled a man after he attacked a security cast member at Downtown Disney.

Things aren’t perfect at Walt Disney World Resort, either. A fight over a popular photo-op at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park left the sidewalk stained with blood hours after security took the involved guests away. Another brawl broke out late at night on the water ferry to the Transportation & Ticket Center as dozens of trapped guests watched in horror.

The latest incident at Disneyland Resort was caught on camera. Redditor u/NyyDave prioritized a viewing spot for the Main Street Marching Band and had started filming the show right when the altercation began.

“My brother and I waited for a good spot and we got completely dunked on,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

In the video, a woman holding a young child rushed in front of the guest and bodyslammed them so hard that they lost their balance and nearly dropped the camera.

The guest’s brother seemed to say, “Excuse me,” and a female voice replied, “I didn’t say thank you.” It’s unclear whether this came from the woman involved; the guest said it was impossible to hear over the marching band.

Commenters felt for the guest.

“I’m seriously losing faith in humanity,” u/captainsunshine489 replied. “If you can’t be a half decent person at Disneyland, where can you?”

“It’s really shocking how entitled people get when they spend enough money,” u/goldenfox007 echoed. “And since Disneyland is getting pretty expensive nowadays, basically everyone feels equally entitled because they’re “trying to get their money’s worth” and deserve to be treated like royalty. It’s even worse if they have kids.”

Others shared similar experiences.

“The first time we went to Disneyland we staked out a spot for a parade early because my wife is in a scooter,” u/drewbeta recalled. “As soon as the parade started we were swarmed by people, and a bunch of adults decided to squeeze in and stand directly in front of my wife.”

Some Disney Parks fans scolded the guest for not confronting the woman.

“Should’ve bumped back into her,” u/panda-rampage said.

“I would’ve gotten banned from the parks on this day if I was in your position,” u/Iheartmagickarp replied.

After deciding not to escalate the conflict further, the guest still enjoyed the show.

“I swore I was already cutting it close…in terms of the invisible line, and luckily I’m tall,” they wrote.

Was the parent in the wrong for starting a fight over a Disneyland Park performance viewing spot? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.