Disney Park Guest Attacks Security, Gets Tackled

Police tackled a Disneyland Resort guest onto the concrete ground in a video recently shared on TikTok. The Disney Park guest allegedly attempted to physically fight with security cast members before authorities apprehended him.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney are no strangers to violence. Even at The Happiest Place on Earth, guests get overwhelmed by the heat, prices, and vacation stress. In one viral 2023 video, two families brawled in Fantasyland, blocking a walkway. In another incident, guests waiting to ride the parking trams were forced to wait for police to break up a fight onboard.

The latest Disney Park fight video is undated but likely occurred several years ago. @mainstreetmagic1971 shared this TikTok of the violent altercation:

The clip begins shortly after the guest allegedly shoved a Disney security cast member to the ground. Other cast members pull him away and try to hold him still.

The video then cuts to multiple Anaheim Police officers tackling the man to the ground. Security cast members direct guests away from the area as officers search and put handcuffs on the guest.

It’s unclear what happened to the man in this video, but he’s unlikely to visit a Disney theme park ever again. Disneyland Resort works closely with the Anaheim Police Department to issue trespass warnings to unruly and rule-breaking guests.

If you witness unruly behavior at the Disney parks, notify the nearest cast member. For your safety, never physically intervene in a violent incident.

What’s the wildest incident you’ve witnessed at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.