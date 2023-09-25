Fight Shuts Down Disneyland Attraction, “Traumatized” Guests Flee

Yet another Disneyland fight impacted terrified guests on Sunday night.

Theme park violence is rising nationwide, including at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. To combat misbehavior, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort instituted “courtesy” policies last year, giving Disney cast members more authority.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the updated rules read. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

But little has changed.

Guests report rampant theft and violence at Disneyland Resort. On one occasion, a disabled guest walked out of an attraction to find a group of teenagers “joyriding” their mobility device. In another incident, two grown men attacked a mother after she accidentally bumped into them with her stroller, reportedly attempting to kidnap her child.

Most visitors will never experience an act of violence or criminal activity on vacation. Disney security cast members work hard to make the theme parks safe for guests and respond quickly when things go wrong… Just like they did on Sunday night.

Hundreds of Disneyland Resort guests witnessed a brutal brawl on parking trams late Sunday evening. These trams take guests to the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure and the Pixar Pals Parking Structure.

“Did anyone see the fight that happened in the trams around 11:30pm last night?” Reddit user u/AletheiaSeeker asked fellow Disney Park guests. “It seemed like someone threw a punch, wondering what happened.”

Multiple witnesses responded.

“WE WERE ON THAT TRAM!” said u/Dmaxwell30. “We were wondering why we were waiting and we joked ‘maybe they were throwing people off’. Then five to six security guards came by and we had to wait like 10 minutes for them to drag their *sses out. Probably got a little too drunk at Oogie Boogie as they were costumed up.”

“Two families , two dads, two strollers,” another witness, u/WindEquivalent4284, wrote. “…Turned what could have been a super short tram ride into a night of security , cast members, and cops – the poor wives and their kids . That’s a Disney trip they won’t forget , how traumatic – ‘all was good until dad had to punch someone and go to jail.’”

Disneyland Resort didn’t comment publicly on Sunday night’s incident. Trams eventually began operating normally and shuttled guests to the parking structures.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.