Kidnapping Attempted at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth. Walt Disney built Disneyland Park as a tribute to the worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy. He wanted a place where guests of all ages could have fun together, where imagination has no age limit.

Decades later, Disneyland Resort is still one of the most popular vacation destinations worldwide. It now comprises two Disney Parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park), multiple Resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney shopping & dining district.

Still, even the Happiest Place on Earth has problems. Since Disneyland Resort reopened following COVID-19 shutdowns, guests report increasing violence and theft at the Disney theme parks. The Southern California Disney park enacted a new “courtesy” policy last year, giving cast members more authority to curb guest misbehavior.

Still, not much has changed. Inside the Magic reported multiple violent fights among guests in the last month alone. Families say belongings go missing from strollers. One guest returned from a ride to find teenagers “joyriding” their wheelchair.

This week, Disneyland Resort fans on Reddit discussed the “worst behavior” they saw while visiting Disney Parks. One guest alleged witnessing an attempted kidnapping after a stroller conflict.

“Saw two grown men chase a woman and try to yank her stroller out of her hands (with child still in it) because she accidentally bumped into their family member when they were blocking a covered walkway because they were afraid of getting wet in the rain,” u/dearnbornx wrote.

According to the guest, the two men and their families refused to move out of a walkway to make room for the stroller because they didn’t want to get wet.

“Your entire rude family refused to move out of a WALKWAY and then got pissed because she didn’t have enough room to move around you,” they continued. “So your solution is to try and kidnap her child?????”

The guest wasn’t sure what the men planned to do with the stroller but said they almost certainly knew a young child was inside.

“I have no idea what they were trying to accomplish there because they were well aware there was a child in the stroller,” the guest said. “It was an umbrella stroller, so no blocked sight.”

Thankfully, the men weren’t able to take the stroller, and the child was unharmed. It’s unknown if Disneyland Resort took further action against the guests.

What’s your wildest Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort experience? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.