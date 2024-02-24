Disney Castle Falling Apart, Desperately Needs Permanent Fix

Recent images from one Disney park show how desperately its castle is in need of maintenance.

Sleeping Beauty Castle (also known as Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant) serves as the centerpiece of Disneyland Park, the primary park at Disneyland Paris.

Like its namesake in Anaheim, the pastel pink castle is the grandest feature in the park – but it seems like the Paris location is in dire need of some upkeep to reclaim its former glory.

Images shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @ED92Magic show one of the castle’s main turrets shedding its iconic royal blue paintwork, giving it a shabby appearance that isn’t quite aligned with the rest of its luxurious finish.

I think a little TLC is needed 😬 🏰

This has happened multiple times in the past. However, while the castle has undergone temporary fixes in these instances, it seems like the Disneyland Paris maintenance team is struggling to find a permanent solution to an issue that’s most likely caused by a combination of nightly pyrotechnics on and around the castle and inclement weather such as rain and wind.

Disneyland Paris last carried out a major refurbishment on the castle for its 30th Anniversary just over two years ago. The renovation reportedly took a combined 50,000 hours and 1,200 liters of paint to complete.

As Inside the Magic has previously reported, the same turret of Sleeping Beauty Castle was damaged back in April 2023. The park currently plays host to the nighttime spectacular Disney Dreams!, in which “Peter Pan’s shadow leads you through beloved Disney stories spectacularly brought to life with jaw-dropping fireworks and magical effects on Sleeping Beauty Castle.”

Until the end of September, the show will also be precluded by a nightly drone show, Disney Electrical Sky Parade. Inspired by the iconic Disneyland nighttime parade Main Street Electrical Parade, the nostalgic show – which has proven extremely popular with parkgoers – also incorporates additional effects as well as drones.

