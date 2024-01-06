Disneyland Hosts Final Fireworks Performance, Last Day Until November

Tomorrow night, Disneyland Resort will host this season’s final performance of one of its most popular fireworks shows.

Disneyland is always changing its entertainment line-up and tomorrow will see it shift once again. January 7, 2024, marks the final performance of “Believe… In Holiday Magic,” the resort’s resident holiday fireworks display.

Typically performed from the second week of November to early January each year, Disneyland has hosted “Believe… In Holiday Magic” every year since 2000. If it continues its usual 23-year-old routine, guests can expect the holiday show to return in approximately 10 months.

Combining traditional holiday music with pyrotechnics, projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and fake snow fall, the show has long been one of the most popular displays at Disneyland Resort. It’s normal for fans to mourn its departure each year, but this time around it’s even more bitter than usual as “Believe… In Holiday Magic” is being replaced by a not-so-magical show: “Mickey’s Mix Magic.”

Performed without fireworks (with the exception of a few nights), this projections-only show celebrates the legendary duo that is Mickey and Minnie Mouse. While it’s definitely cute, it lacks the grandeur of Disney’s best nighttime spectaculars – especially “Wondrous Journeys.” Launched for the Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland Park, this celebration of Disney’s animation history quickly proved to be a fan favorite before its final performance on August 31, 2023.

While “Wondrous Journeys” is set to return on March 22, 2024, its stint will be short and end on April 14, 2024. It will then be replaced by “Mickey’s Mix Magic” again until April 26, 2024, when the show “Together Forever” (which will only feature pyrotechnics on select nights) will run until August 4 as a part of the limited-time celebration Pixar Fest.

As the holiday season officially comes to an end, “Believe… In Holiday Magic” isn’t the only celebration leaving the resort this weekend. Tomorrow (January 7) also marks the final performance of “A Christmas Fantasy” parade. “Magic Happens” will return in its place on February 2 before being replaced by the new parade “Better Together” for Pixar Fest.

Fans have recently feared that Disney is increasingly moving away from fireworks to focus more on drones, projections, and other technology which is cheaper and has less of an environmental impact. Disneyland Paris has introduced a drone show to its smallest park, Walt Disney Studios Park, while its Disneyland Park is set to introduce another drone show under the name Disney’s Electrical Sky Parade on January 8.

What’s your favorite Disneyland fireworks show? Let us know in the comments!