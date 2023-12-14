Disney Park Reschedules Fireworks, Will Kick Guests Out of Parks Early

Disneyland Paris has rescheduled its two nighttime spectaculars for three consecutive days next week – despite being in the middle of its busy Christmas period.

Like most of Disney’s theme parks, the two parks at Disneyland Paris – Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park – both boast their own nighttime shows. The former hosts the fireworks display “Disney Dreams!” each night as the park closes, while Walt Disney Studios Park lights up the sky with its drone show “Avengers Assemble: Power the Night.”

However, Disney has made major changes to its schedule next week which mean both shows will be performed earlier than usual.

According to the Disneyland Paris operating schedule, on December 19, 20, and 21, Disneyland Park will close at 6.30 p.m. and “Disney Dreams!” will begin early at 6.15 p.m. Walt Disney Studios Park will close at 7 p.m. and “Avengers: Power the Night” will start early at 6.45 p.m.

During the festive season, Disneyland Park typically closes at 10 p.m. while Walt Disney Studios Park closes at 9 p.m. However, Disneyland is set to host three consecutive nights of private events next week in the run-up to Christmas, which means guests will be removed much earlier than usual.

Disney has been widely criticized for the closures, especially as they were announced relatively last minute. Guests only discovered that they would get less time at the park at the end of October, meaning many had already booked vacations over this time period.

These guests have reportedly been denied refunds by Disneyland Paris and multiple dining reservations – which are typically booked months in advance – have been canceled by Disney. Fortunately, the parks will return to their usual hours for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Just like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the festive season is a busy time for Disneyland Paris. This December sees the parks decked out in Christmas decorations to celebrate Disney Enchanted Christmas. At Disneyland Park, guests will be able to watch Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade! on Main Street, U.S.A. and the “Let’s Sing Christmas!” stage show in Discoveryland.

Guests can also meet characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Goofy, and Stitch decked out in their festive attire, as well as Santa Claus himself. However, 2023 has seen the cancellation of the usual Disney Christmas fireworks display, “Disney Dreams! of Christmas,” over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

