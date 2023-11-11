Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland, Guests Removed

A fire broke out today at one Disney theme park.

From Anaheim to Tokyo, Disney Parks are known for offering some of the happiest, most magical experiences on earth. A combo of classic attractions like “it’s a small world” and Space Mountain, as well as newer staples like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ensure that every park has something to offer the whole family.



But even the legacy of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse can’t control everything. Things can (and do) go wrong in Disney Parks every day, whether that’s family arguments, ride breakdowns, or something even scarier.

In the past, we’ve reported on multiple fires occurring across Disney property. Earlier this year, a fire broke out in a vehicle on World Drive at Walt Disney World Resort, causing lengthy diversions and road closures for guests trying to access Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

Two years ago, another incident caused three emergency vehicles to drive down Main Street, U.S.A. on a Tuesday evening due to unexplained circumstances.

Then there was the infamous Maleficent fire at Disneyland Park. In April, flames engulfed the animatronic dragon during its confrontation with Sorcerer Mickey midway through a performance of the iconic nighttime show Fantasmic! — forcing an evacuation and months-long hiatus.

While the Anaheim Fire Department swiftly extinguished the fire, Disney suspended pyrotechnic effects at other shows and parades across the globe, including Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom.

While the show has since been confirmed to return in 2024, it will do so sans dragon, with Disney seemingly too cautious to risk another fiery incident.

More recently, a fire has broken out at Disneyland Paris. According to DLP Report, a small fire started today (November 11, 2023) on Main Street, U.S.A.

City Hall is currently closed due to a gas space heater catching on fire just outside. Everyone is fine.

The fire was reportedly contained to a gas space heater outside City Hall.

Fortunately, cast members were on hand to rapidly and safely remove guests from the area until the fire could be extinguished, and nobody was hurt.

This isn’t the first fire-related incident to hit Disneyland Paris this year. The fire effects featured in Disneyland Park’s nighttime spectacular Disney Dreams! were reported to have damaged Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) in October. Fortunately, the damage appeared to have been limited to paint discoloration.

Disneyland Paris is currently in the middle of a massive rejuvenation project. Walt Disney Studios Park welcomed Avengers Campus last year and is set to add a land inspired by Frozen (2013) in 2025.

The entire resort is set to receive $15 billion as a part of a massive overhaul. This comes as the resort turned its biggest profit ever in 2022 – just a decade after Disney fully took over.

