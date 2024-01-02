Mickey Mouse Icon Removed From Disneyland, New Characters to Take Over

If you are a fan of Pixar, get ready because there is going to be an all-new sculpture heading up Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland this April.

Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, will return to Disneyland on April 26, just a few months after the Pixar Palace Hotel opens on January 30! At Disneyland Resort, guests are able to enjoy all things Pixar, especially when visiting Disney California Adventure.

Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure offers a vibrant and magical experience with a mix of thrilling rides, delectable dining (our mouths are watering already), and exciting shopping options that will have your credit card crying while you sport your new pair of Pixar Disney ears.

Guests can test their thrill-seeking ability on the Incredicoaster, a high-speed roller coaster featuring characters from The Incredibles, and take a spin on the Pixar Pal-A-Round, a Ferris wheel showcasing Pixar characters, and sometimes, leaving you ready to tilt and hurl.

Food lovers can indulge in tasty treats at Lamplight Lounge, known for its creative dishes and scenic views of World of Color — ONE, or grab a quick bite at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats for refreshing lemon soft-serve. Don’t forget that Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num!

For shopping delights, the Pixar Pier Shopping Boardwalk provides a variety of Pixar-themed merchandise, from Inside Out to Ratatouille and more, ensuring guests can take home memorable souvenirs. Whether enjoying thrilling attractions, savoring delicious meals, or exploring Pixar-inspired shops, Pixar Pier promises a lively and enchanting experience for Disney California Adventure guests.

Luckily, Pixar Fest expands on that!

As noted by Disney, “Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024, bringing us together for a celebration of friendship and beyond. From colorful decor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure Park, and at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes. During the celebration, you may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from “Elemental,” Red Panda Mei from “Turning Red” and more. Additional entertainment and offerings will be announced at a later date.”

While the new parade is incredibly exciting and a fun added offer for guests, today, we got another look at what is to come at Disneyland Park, which includes a massive sculpture that will sit at the top of Main Street, U.S.A., and by the looks of it, possibly even block the view of the small but might Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news and concept art:

NEW: Disneyland Resort released new concept art of a sculpture featuring Pixar pals that will be located on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park when Pixar Fest begins on April 26.

The art features characters from Elemental, Toy Story, Turning Red, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Ratatouille, and UP, and will sit in the small patch of grass that tends to hold a variety of Disney sculptures, from the big Mickey pumpkin during the Halloween season, to the previous Mickey Mouse sculpture that sat at the entrance of the park for the Disney100 celebrations, greeting everyone in his silver finish.

Remember the one that had the wrong Walt Disney quote beneath him?

Originally, the quote on that statue read, “It All Started With A Mouse”, but, as Disney fans know, the real quote by Walt states, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse”.

Below, you can see a photo of the Mickey statue that previously stood in place of where the new Pixar Fest sculpture is slated to go, thanks to Darin Munnell (@BigD923).

While it is sad to see our silver Mickey status leave Main Street, U.S.A., with the Disney100 celebrations coming to an end this year, Disney is welcoming in a few new characters!

As a reminder, Mickey Mouse has also entered the public domain as of January 1, 2024. Now, his Steamboat Willie character is available for use without copyright.

What do you think of this new Pixar-themed statue coming to Disneyland?

