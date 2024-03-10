Disney World Park “In Disarray,” Future in Question

One of the most popular theme parks in all of Walt Disney World Resort is in utter disarray, and it’s not likely to get better anytime soon.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s easy to think of the days when Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane weren’t necessary services, but in today’s world, it almost seems like a dreaded need if you’re going to enjoy every single attraction that you want to experience.

This is especially true at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is in disarray

Disney’s Hollywood Studios finds itself grappling with the aftermath of multiple closures, including the longstanding absence of the cherished Voyage of the Little Mermaid show. Although it has been closed for four years, the anticipation for its impending return is growing, with preparations underway for its reopening in the coming months. However, no official date has been set, leaving eager fans in suspense.

The closure of Voyage of the Little Mermaid four years ago left a noticeable void in the theme park’s entertainment offerings. This enchanting live show, which takes guests on a magical journey under the sea alongside Ariel and her friends, has been sorely missed by visitors of all ages. Its absence has been a point of disappointment for guests seeking immersive and interactive experiences within Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As the Disney World park eagerly awaits the return of Voyage of the Little Mermaid, anticipation continues to build among fans who have fond memories of the enchanting production. The prospect of once again immersing oneself in the timeless tale of love, adventure, and friendship has generated excitement and buzz throughout the Disney community.

However, that is just the beginning.

Amidst the anticipation for the reopening of Voyage of the Little Mermaid, the closure of other attractions, including the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, has added to the challenges faced by Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With limited options for entertainment, guests have found themselves contending with extended wait times and overcrowding at the remaining rides and shows.

At times when there are larger crowds at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can expect that they will see wait times for some of the most popular attractions in the Disney World park reach triple-digits. This past Holiday season, there were multiple days when the theme park saw multiple rides– including Rise of the Resistance, Toy Story Mania!, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror– all boast wait times of more than 100 minutes, many at the same time.

This was before the closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

With the coaster now closed and limited offerings already in the theme park, many guests have found themselves fighting crowds like never before in the Disney park.

The impending return of Voyage of the Little Mermaid offers a glimmer of hope amid the current disarray within the park. As preparations for its reopening progress, guests eagerly await the opportunity to once again be transported to Ariel’s underwater world and experience the magic of this beloved Disney classic.

Everything Disney World guests can do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can enjoy a variety of attractions and entertainment options. Here’s a list of some of the experiences that are currently available:

Attractions:

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Toy Story Mania!

Alien Swirling Saucers

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

MuppetVision 3D

Entertainment:

Fantasmic!

Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Disney Junior Dance Party!

Wonderful World of Animation

You can view the My Disney Experience app for showtimes each day. Disney recommends arriving early to the show, and the amphitheater opens 90 minutes before showtime.

Character Experiences:

Meet and greet with various Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Olaf, Pixar characters, Disney Junior characters, Chewbacca, and more.

Dining:

A variety of dining options including themed restaurants like 50’s Prime Time Café, Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant, Hollywood & Vine, and more.

The newest dining option at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is none other than Roundup Rodeo BBQ. Disney’s official description of Roundup Rodeo BBQ can be read below:

Discover what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys. At Roundup Rodeo BBQ, you will be surrounded by Andy’s rodeo at play––everything from western towns and train station playsets. Plus, take a gander at images of popular characters, including a larger-than-life display of Jessie riding on the back of a Trixie pull toy! You can also view a scene of Bo Peep and her sheep posed to perform in the rodeo. Grab a meal and enjoy a whimsical kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets!

Mosey on over for some tasty vittles at our family-style BBQ! Highlights from the menu include a platter of house-smoked items, such as:

Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs

Buttercup’s Beef Brisket

There’s a Sausage in my Boot – Fire-Grilled Pork Sausage

BBQ Chicken – With Style

Plus, delight in Trixie’s Plant-Based Trio featuring:

Combat Carloflower with Harissa Drizzle and Walnut Gremolata

Scrumptious Bratwurst

Rip Roarin’ Rib Chop

Shopping:

Various shops offering Disney merchandise, souvenirs, and themed memorabilia.

Special Events and Seasonal Offerings:

There are two major “special events” that are taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

First, there is Disney After Hours. Disney After Hours is taking place at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from January 10 to August 29, 2024. The Disney After Hours event takes place most Wednesdays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In addition, there is as Holiday event– titled Jollywood Nights– that took place this past Christmas season. Disney has not confirmed if the event will take place in 2024, and we likely won’t hear any confirmation on this for a couple of months.

Interactive Experiences:

Star Wars Launch Bay, where guests can meet characters, see props, and explore exhibits related to the Star Wars franchise.

Walt Disney Presents, offering a showcase of Disney history, including models, artifacts, and previews of upcoming attractions. Of course, the movie theater for the attraction is currently closed.

Please note that some offerings may change over time due to refurbishments, seasonal events, or new additions to the park’s attractions and entertainment lineup. It’s always a good idea to check the official Disney website or app for the most up-to-date information before planning your visit.

What can be done in the future to address this Disney World problem?

The truth of the matter is that there isn’t a lot of space to work with, in terms of expansion. Addressing the challenges faced by Disney’s Hollywood Studios, particularly in light of limited space, requires creative solutions that maximize existing resources while enhancing the guest experience. With the constraints of physical space in mind, Disney could explore several strategies to alleviate overcrowding and revitalize the park’s offerings.

Firstly, optimizing existing attractions and infrastructure could help maximize the use of space within the park. This might involve refurbishing and updating existing rides and shows to ensure they remain appealing and efficient. By enhancing the guest experience at current attractions, Disney can mitigate the strain caused by closures and limited options.

Additionally, Disney could consider implementing innovative technologies and techniques to increase the capacity of existing attractions. This could include implementing virtual queue systems, dynamic ride scheduling, and other crowd management solutions to reduce wait times and improve guest flow. By leveraging technology, Disney can enhance the efficiency of operations and better accommodate guests within the limited space available.

Furthermore, strategic reimagining of unused or underutilized areas within the park could unlock new opportunities for expansion and enhancement. This might involve repurposing existing spaces, such as converting backstage areas or service facilities into guest areas or attractions. By creatively repurposing space, Disney can make the most of its limited footprint and introduce new experiences without requiring additional land.

It’s not to say that there couldn’t be an expansion in the future– as Disney could potentially add the area of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to the theme park– but it is to say that Disney would have to be creative with how it went about expansion.

Current construction projects happening at Walt Disney World Resort

While we’ve mentioned the developments at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are other expansions and projects happening at Walt Disney World Resort.

Magic Kingdom Park

The biggest project on the horizon for Disney World is happening at Magic Kingdom. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to replace Splash Mountain and will do so this summer. In addition, Country Bear Jamboree closed down to make way for a new show– titled Country Bear Musical Jamboree— and will reopen this summer. Disney has also teased a major expansion to the theme park called “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

EPCOT

EPCOT just completed some major construction, which included the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in 2022 and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in 2023. Though certain areas are still being updated and refurbished, there are no major closures scheduled at this time. Disney has teased updates to Test Track, but the closure dates haven’t been announced.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

It’s Tough to be a Bug! is just a matter of months away from closing down, but we don’t know exactly when. When the attraction closes, it will be replaced by a Zootopia-themed show. In addition, Dinoland, U.S.A is set to be replaced, but we don’t know what might replace it. Disney recently teased that the land could become split between both Encanto and Indiana Jones, but this is just a teaser and is likely to change before the real expansion happens.

