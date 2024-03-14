‘X-Men’ Icon Seemingly Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Cameo

In a recent interview, a beloved cast member from X-Men (2000) has seemingly confirmed that he’ll be making an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is about to set the box office on fire, largely in part to its incredible cast, which includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool/Marvel Jesus, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

What’s even more exciting is all of the confirmed and rumored cameos, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton as variants of Deadpool, Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool or Dazzler, and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Now, one original cast member from X-Men has seemingly confirmed that he’ll be there as well.

James Marsden Hints at X-Men Return in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

While promoting Knox Goes Away (2023) alongside co-star Michael Keaton, James Marsden, who originated the live-action version of Cyclops, acknowledged in an interview with The Playlist that he would love to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine and that people won’t stop talking to him about the movie.

“I keep hearing about [Deadpool & Wolverine], I can’t walk down the street without someone asking about me. So, evidently, there’s a lot of chatter about that.”

However, moments later, the real news dropped when the Jury Duty actor mentioned that he had just finished filming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) with Jim Carrey, noting a strange connection between that film and the Marvel Studios project:

“We just wrapped, actually. We were near the Deadpool [& Wolverine] stages up there in Pinewood, actually.”

After the interviewer replied with an, “Oh, convenient.” Marsden quickly tried to move on from the topic by saying, “Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora’s Box.”

This is certainly exciting news for anyone who grew up watching the original X-Men film. While every character stood out in their own way, Marsden’s Cyclops was a fan-favorite for his leadership qualities, cool sunglasses, and awesome laser beam. Ok, maybe it was just the lasers.

Hopefully, this means that Marsden and even more cast members from the first trilogy will make cameos, especially with more of them talking about wanting to reprise their characters.

Who is your favorite member of the X-Men? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!