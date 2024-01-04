Marvel Legend Reflects on MCU Return, “Frustrating and Disappointing”

After decades of appearing in multiple Marvel projects, legendary actor Patrick Stewart finally debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, it wasn’t everything that he wanted.

In all the years Marvel movies have existed, many actors have graced our screens, creating iconic performances audiences will remember for years to come. This includes characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and many versions of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland).

One of the most beloved actors to appear in a Marvel film is Sir Patrick Stewart. While he is also recognized for playing Captain Jean Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), his most memorable role is as Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men who is often at odds with Ian McKellen’s Magneto. After decades of playing the Marvel Universe’s most powerful telepath, Stewart finally made his appearance in the MCU. However, it was not as joyful as people would have hoped.

“I Was Alone.” Marvel Legend Patrick Stewart Shares Disappointing’ Doctor Strange’ Experience

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Patrick Stewart spoke about appearing in various Star Trek projects, his work on the stage, and, of course, his time with the X-Men. When discussing the latter, Stewart shared his feelings about making his MCU debut in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Unfortunately, he found it disappointing.

“I was alone. I think the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own. It was frustrating and disappointing but that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”

However, this doesn’t mean he’s done with the character. After learning that his version of Professor X had died in four of his eight appearances, Stewart let out a hearty laugh, saying, “I do now have every confidence that he’s still around.”

Whether this means he’ll be making an appearance in Deadpool 3 (2024) alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, he didn’t seem to know. It looks like we’ll have to wait until the Summer to find out.

Do you think the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving in a better direction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!