Netflix Nabs Canceled ‘Star Trek’ Series, Ready To Take Over Franchise

Netflix has seized a beloved and recently canceled Star Trek show, likely the first step toward the streaming service attempting to take over yet another iconic science fiction franchise.

Until recently, it appeared that Paramount, the production company behind Star Trek since the original Gene Roddenberry series debuted in 1966, had an iron grip on the franchise and was only interested in tightening it.

Numerous pre-streaming era incarnations of the show, like Deep Space Nine and The Next Generation, have been periodically available on Netflix, but in the last two years, Paramount had let those streaming licenses lapse in an effort to consolidate all Star Trek content to its own proprietary platform.

For a while, the only place to stream Star Trek series like Strange New Worlds or Picard was on the Paramount+ streaming service, presumably a strategy to compete with original science fiction content like Netflix’s Stranger Things, Amazon Prime Video’s The Expanse, Apple TV+’s Foundation, and Disney+‘s plethora of Star Wars shows.

That embargo seems to be over, because Paramount is now allowing another streaming service to seize a widely acclaimed Star Trek series.

Specifically (per Variety), Netflix has gotten the streaming rights to Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated series created by Kevin and Dan Hageman as part of the expanding universe of producer Alex Kurtzman.

While Star Trek: Prodigy might not be as well known as the William Shatner and Patrick Stewart series, it is a particularly notable entry in the series for Netflix to get ahold of. It is the franchise’s only entirely 3D animated series and the first to be aimed at a younger audience, which includes featuring a cast of teen and juvenile characters.

Star Trek: Prodigy centers on a group of alien teens and children who find an abandoned Starfleet ship in the 24th century, the time period between Voyager and Picard. The show features the voices of Jason Mantzoukas, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jimmi Simpson, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, and Dee Bradley Baker. It also features Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, the Starfleet Captain she portrayed in Voyager.

The first season of the show received critical acclaim, currently holding 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was renewed for a second season all the way back in 2021, but it was unexpectedly canceled and, to add insult to injury, the first season was pulled from Paramount+ in June.

The now-finished season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy will finally be streamed on Netflix, although there has not been a premiere date scheduled as of yet.

Alex Kurtzman and the Hagemans said in a joint statement, “Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together set out to inspire you but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

