‘Star Wars’ Book Series Gets Disney+ Adaptation, Viewers Beware

Star Wars isn’t just a successful film franchise; it’s a cultural phenomenon that stretches beyond the recesses of film and television.

For decades, the galaxy far, far away has been a part of our collective consciousness for as long as many of us can remember. Even before the Walt Disney Company bought the rights from George Lucas, the Star Wars universe has been a consistent pop culture presence.

The series has evolved beyond the battle between the Rebel Alliance and the evil Galactic Empire. By little exaggeration, there is a slice of Star Wars catered to nearly every interest and age group. And we’re not talking just movies alone.

Star Wars: A Prequel to the Prequels?

George Lucas’ phenomenal space opera will forever be one of the pillars of the sci-fi genre, and dozens of other competitors have taken some influence from the galaxy of droids, Wookies, Sith Lords, and Jedi Knights. However, the extended universe has done more than shape the series as we know it.

Before The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and even Clone Wars, the main form of Star Wars media outside of the original trilogy was the enormous book series inspired by the films. While Disney has certainly had issues maintaining their place in the canon, they’ve certainly not ignored fans’ demand for more book representation in the series.

One of the most prominent features that made it from the page to the screen is Grand Admiral Thrawn, the infamous Heir to the Empire. Before he was the biggest threat in Dave Filoni’s universe, he was the titular antagonist in Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn series that picked up where Return of the Jedi left off.

With Thrawn’s cult following, it only makes sense that Disney would want to give another helping of fan service by bringing yet another literary presence to life on screen. This time, however, the studio has decided to venture into something more recent in the literary world of Star Wars.

The High Republic Hits Disney+

Star Wars: The High Republic is a book series published through Disney that takes place centuries before The Phantom Menace. While fans will find no Skywalkers or Stormtroopers, they will be introduced to the evolution of the Jedi Order and the rising threat of the Dark Side.

Curiously, Disney has chosen not to adapt the books to a straightforward series but to integrate characters from the books into Disney Junior’s Young Jedi Adventures. This decision will likely rub some viewers the wrong way, but it might actually plant the seed for a more appropriate future adaptation.

Set during the same era as the books, the show is intended to be a first step for young Star Wars newbies. It may also generate interest in the extensive novel series as these Youngling viewers grow into Jedi-level superfans.

Star Wars writer Cavan Scott had this to say regarding the mixture of elements in this strange cosmic cocktail.

“Star Wars is Star Wars, no matter who you’re telling it for… The central beats of Star Wars, the hope, the adventure, the fun, they’re throughout everything. It’s the lens you see those stories through that changes.”

Some fans are obviously going to feel cheated at what can feel like a big tease from Disney, but it also lays the groundwork for a possible future adaptation. Getting viewers interested in characters outside of the primary canon paved the road for more alternative stories to grace the galaxy.

