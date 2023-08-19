Report: Professor X Set to Join the MCU’s Avengers

Marvel cameos are coming in thick and fast nowadays, but this is definitely one of the wildest yet.

Since Marvel Studios wrapped up the Infinity Saga with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), it’s been exploring the next great superhero frontier: the multiverse.

The likes of Far From Home and WandaVision all teased the possibility of characters crossing from universe to the next, but we first saw it become a reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Not only did the film see Tom Holland as Spider-Man, it saw him joined by his cinematic predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the three teamed up to defeat villains pulled into the MCU’s timeline.

Since then, the multiverse has played a major part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). While it may not be the MCU’s best received film, it did at least start teasing the possibility of crossovers even crazier than Spider-Man inception.

In the middle of the film, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) finds himself on Earth-838. There he is taken by that universe’s Sorcerer Supreme, Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), to the Illuminati – a a group consisting of Mordo, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Blackagar Boltagon (Anson Mount), Maria Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), and Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart).

While Stewart’s time in the film was brief (Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) snaps his neck as the Scarlet Witch), it did mark a pivotal moment in the MCU. This was the first crossover with the existing X-Men cinematic franchise that many fans believed would be long dead after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and signaled that some actors may in fact be invited to reprise their roles in the canon Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, it seems like that may actually be a reality. Industry insider MyTimeToShineHello has claimed that Charles Xavier – AKA Professor X – is set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier will return in Secret Wars.

Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier will return in Secret Wars (If he's still alive by the time they start filming it that is) pic.twitter.com/LtBQRzfBpr — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 18, 2023

Very little is known about Secret Wars right now, and it’s likely that it’ll remain that way for a while considering the ongoing Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike. What we do know is that it will follow on from Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and will serve as an epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

The common consensus is that this will see characters from multiple universes converging together in the film. Other rumored cameos are thought to include both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man (again) and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

We may have to wait until 2027 to see if all the rumored cameos become a reality – but considering that Stewart has already technically made his MCU debut as Professor X, we’re willing to bet more on his appearance.

Who would you like to see appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, or any other future MCU projects? Let us know in the comments!