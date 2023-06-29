Marvel Stars Don’t Even Know What the Multiverse Is

If you’ve been confused about the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, don’t worry, because you’re not alone.

The MCU has grown exponentially since Iron Man first came out in 2008. In the last 15 years, Marvel has released over 32 films and 11 series, introducing fans to dozens of superheroes, villains, and lovable characters. However, with the release of Ant-Man in 2015, Marvel also introduced the concept of the multiverse, which has become the focus of the last few Phases of Marvel movies.

It was further explored in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), with Loki setting it up as a major focus for upcoming Marvel projects. It’s since expanded beyond Marvel, with DC doing their own version of a multiverse in The Flash (2023) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Across the Spider-Verse (2023) both focusing on the multiverse exclusively. However, as the concept becomes picked up by other studios for more and more projects, it’s quickly becoming an exhausting cinematic concept.

Fans have been dealing with Marvel and superhero fatigue for quite some time, and now it seems as though multiverse fatigue is the next complaint as audiences grow tired of movies that require extensive knowledge or attention to see. However, it’s not just the fans that are confused about what exactly a multiverse is, or how it fits into Marvel’s growing library of films.

In a recent interview, Captain America: Brave New World (2024) actor Anthony Mackie addressed the future of the multiverse, stating that he’s “still trying to figure out the Marvel-verse, or whatever. I don’t even know what the multiverse is. I’m still trying to figure that shit out.” It’s reassuring, in a way, to know that even those that are in the thick of the Marvel multiversal saga are just as confused as fans are, especially as it continues to grow, introducing new storylines and variants or retconning previously established plots.

While leaning into the multiverse idea allows Marvel an infinite amount of material to work with, it’s not only becoming exhausting to try and keep up with, but it no longer carries the emotional weight it once had. Why should fans get attached to this character or get upset over their death when Marvel has the potential and the power to reverse it whenever they want.

