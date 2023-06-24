Kevin Feige Screwed Up, Multiverse Saga Will Destroy the MCU

Kevin Feige might be in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings fans some of the best MCU movies, but the Multiverse Saga might destroy the franchise.

MCU fans know that Marvel Studios is struggling. Recent movies have done well but faced terrible backlash for CGI quality and questionable story moments. The Multiverse Saga is in full swing, and with super hero fatigue being a real thing for fans, Marvel is starting to face some serious problems.

Phase Five is starting off with a rocky start, and if it weren’t for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), the MCU would be in a rough spot. Secret Invasion is releasing new episodes every week, but 2o23 won’t be doing enough to save the MCU. It’s not because Marvel has done the wrong projects, but the focus of the MCU isn’t the right thing for Marvel Studios right now.

The Multiverse Saga Hurts All Future MCU Projects

With the Multiverse Saga, fans expect most MCU projects to be about the Multiverse. Why? Because the saga is dedicated to the Multiverse, and that’s what the current saga will deal with. Very few movies have dealt with the Multiverse, and for those who have dealt with it, only one is revered as an amazing movie.

One major criticism about the Multiverse Saga is that the MCU lost all chances of having stakes or consequences. Fans know Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror is coming, so why care about what the High Evolutionary is doing? Why care about the Skrulls? Bigger threats are coming, and while other villains may have their moment in the spotlight, Marvel has made it clear that Kang is a big deal.

On top of this, if a movie doesn’t connect to the Multiverse saga, it feels like Marvel is making a mistake. With the Infinity Saga, it was clear there would only be a few movies with the Infinity Stones because they are limited. Nothing is limited about the Multiverse, and most projects feel like they should connect with the central theme, but choose not to.

It’s also harder to watch some projects with lower stakes now because the hero won’t be involved in taking down Kang. Back in the early days of the MCU, every super hero would show up to fight Thanos, but not every super hero would fight Kang.

Phase Seven Has to Erase the Multiverse Saga

The other problem with the Multiverse Saga is that Marvel has to close the Multiverse. If they don’t, Phase Seven will just continue to feel like the Multiverse Saga, and how do you defeat Kang without closing off the Multiverse? Kang has an infinite amount of variants wanting to conquer the Multiverse, and what will stop him? Closing the Multiverse feels like the only way to do that, but then Phase Seven can happen as if the Multiverse Saga never happened.

It’s a bizarre situation Marvel has put itself in, but Kevin Feige’s decision to go all in with the Multiverse might have serious consequences. Reports of Deadpool 3 being a huge Multiverse story isn’t exciting to fans because of their fatigue with glorified cameos for fan service when they just want to see great stories in live-action. Feige still has time to prove that this current saga wasn’t a mistake, but the clock is ticking.

Need to catch up in the MCU? Watch most MCU movies on Disney+!

Do you think the Multiverse Saga was a mistake? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!