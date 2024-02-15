Marvel Announces Official ‘X-Men’ Reboot Release Date

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the X-Men to return to their screens for a long time, and now Marvel Studios has announced when Wolverine, Cyclops, Jubilee, and the rest will finally be back in action.

While X-Men aficionados will have to wait for the summer to see Hugh Jackman back as Logan, AKA Wolverine, AKA Weapon X, in the upcoming Deadpool 3, true fans will be rewarded a little bit earlier. X-Men ’97, the revival series that will pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, will land on Disney+ on March 20.

The original X-Men: The Animated Series is one of the most deeply influential superhero shows ever made, and is often credited for kickstarting the live-action Fox X-Men movies that themselves helped usher in the modern age of comic book adaptation films. At long last, Marvel Studios has released a trailer for X-Men ’97 and made it clear that it is sticking to the style, tone, and narrative of the original.

While some might call X-Men ’97 an exercise in nostalgia for ’90s kids, it is actually very impressive how much Marvel Animation nailed the tone and visuals of the original show. It is also clear that things are not quite as they seemed when the original show ended.

The final episode of X-Men: The Animated Series closed with Professor Charles Xavier leaving Earth and traveling to an alien world after being fatally wounded by an anti-mutant fanatic. This new series picks up with Professor X seemingly having died on Earth, Cyclops picking up the mantle of leadership (and his mentor’s catchphrase), and Magneto inheriting all of the professor’s wealth and belongings.

Presumably, that means the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and the X-Men themselves, but we’ll have to wait and see what that actually means for these beloved characters.

X-Men ’97 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 20, while the live-action X-Men will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3 on July 24.

