‘X-Men’ Icon Says Marvel Hasn’t Contacted Him to Reprise Role

Sooner or later, Marvel Studios is going to have to bring the X-Men to the big screen, but James McAvoy, who has portrayed Professor Charles Xavier for over a decade, says he has not been contacted by the studio to reprise his version of the character.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, James McAvoy said that Marvel Studios has not reached out to him even to check whether he would be interested in returning as Professor X. The actor said, “Anything I say will get me in trouble on that…I’ve had no contact from them. If they want me to come back, they need to talk to me, and there needs to be a good script. They need to want me. When stuff like that happens or doesn’t happen, that’s the reality of it.”

James McAvoy was being asked about the possibility of his X-Men return after the appearance of Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, AKA Beast, in a post-credits scene of The Marvels (2023), which strongly indicates Marvel’s interest in having some familiar mutant faces pop back up.

It is especially notable that James McAvoy has not heard from Marvel regarding his role as the founder of the X-Men, considering the studio was eager to bring back Patrick Stewart as a different version of the same character for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), only to kill him off almost immediately. Stewart recently commented that he thinks he will probably pop up again as Professor X at some point, which could make McAvoy’s continued absence even more odd.

Of course, the next X-Men actor that we are sure to see is Hugh Jackman, who will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. It is very clear at this point that Marvel is looking to strip mine the Fox X-Men movies for a nostalgia boost before introducing its own take on the team. It’s just unclear why James McAvoy isn’t getting a call.

