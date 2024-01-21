‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Reportedly Casts Star Wars Icon

The highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) has reportedly added a legendary Star Wars actor as the voice of one of the most popular characters in the Sonic universe.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is easily the most successful video game movie ever made, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) kicked off the modern trend alongside Detective Pikachu (2019). The film, directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, was considered a success, earning about $320 million on a $90 million budget.

A large part of the success is the incredible cast, which includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, among others. Naturally, fans wanted a sequel, and Paramount Pictures was more than willing to oblige.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) outshone its predecessor in every way, earning better reviews and a higher box office gross. It also brought in more beloved characters from the Sega series, including Miles Prower, AKA Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessy) and Knuckles (Idris Elba). However, the most exciting addition came in a mid-credits scene, where audiences saw Shadow for the first time.

Since then, the official Sonic Movie X (formerly Twitter) account has shared a glimpse at the brooding antihero. That being said, there was no word about who would voice the character. That is, until today.

‘Star Wars’ Actor Rumored To Play Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will have many returning characters, the most exciting part for fans is the addition of Shadow the Hedgehog. Unlike Sonic’s happy-go-lucky heroism, Shadow is a brooding antihero in true late 90s/early 2000s fashion. And if the rumors are true, they have cast the perfect Star Wars actor for the character.

According to rumors online, Shadow will be played by none other than Hayden Christensen, who is most well-known for portraying Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020), Kenobi (2022), and Ahsoka (2023).

The Jumper (2008) actor won’t be the first Star Wars alum to enter into voice acting. He’ll be following in the steps of other iconic actors from a galaxy far, far away, like Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), who has played Joker in multiple Batman projects, and James Earl Jones (the voice of Darth Vader), who played Mufasa in both versions of The Lion King (1994, 2019).

More than anything, it’s exciting to see Shadow joining the fray with other iconic characters from the Sonic universe. Hopefully, it will only be a matter of time before they’re joined by Amy Rose, Rouge the Bat, and, of course, Big the Cat.

Who would you like to see in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!